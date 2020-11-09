STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE PROMOTION OF DEBOLD SINAS AS THE NEW PNP CHIEF

President Duterte could have made a more meritorious choice for Philippine National Police Chief. While Debold Sinas was my late husband's underclassman and an old friend, unfortunately, the poor manner in which the PNP has acted on the waves of violence as well as minimized the risks of the coronavirus pandemic under his previous commands betrays his level of competence for this new role.