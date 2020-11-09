On the Appointment of P/Maj. Gen. Sinas as PNP Chief

Barring any controversy that Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas got entangled with in the past, he is a good choice for the top Philippine National Police post.

I've known him as a performer, always mission-oriented and undoubtedly will lead the police institution the way it should be led.

That said, the birthday mañanita event was a hard lesson that I hope he has learned from, and which he will surely remember whenever he will be confronted in making decisions affecting the PNP as well as his personal reputation.