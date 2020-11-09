Press Release

November 9, 2020 Senate Adopts Resolution Celebrating World Day of the Poor 2020 The Senate on Monday adopted a resolution expressing its full support for observance and celebration of the World Day of the Poor 2020, recognizing its shared responsibility for the promotion of social justice for the poor. Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 550, introduced by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, also expressed the commitment of the Senate to continuously work with the poor by enabling policies that would put an end to poverty in all its forms. According to Hontiveros, the World Day of the Poor is an idea presented by Pope Francis at the conclusion of the Jubilee for the Socially Excluded People to help Christian communities to "reflect on how poverty is at the very heart of the Gospel and that as long as Lazarus lies at the door of our homes (Ref. Luke 16:19-21), there can be no justice or social peace". Hontiveros said Pope Francis, during the first observance of the World Day of the Poor in 2017, has encouraged everyone to do good deeds that will lead to the "true encounter with the poor and a sharing that becomes a way of life." She added that in 2018, Pope Francis asked everyone to "make serious examination of conscience, to see if we are truly capable of the hearing the cry of the poor", answer their cry with "loving attentiveness and come to their aid" and to become instruments to "free the poor" and to enable them to be fully part of society. "This year's World Day of the Poor is important because it reminds those of us in government and the public, as well, regardless of faith, that we need to sustain our compassion to help the poor and the enthusiasm to stretch forth our hand to them, now more than ever, as hundreds of thousands of people have been infected by Covid-19, millions who have lost their incomes and jobs, and many more who considered themselves poorer and hungrier than before, sliding back into poverty," Hontiveros added. Hontiveros said the World Day of the Poor 2020, which will take place on November 15, 2020, is an invitation to prayer and solidarity with the poor who are suffering, and an expression of commitment to care for them and their many needs, unconditionally.