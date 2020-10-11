Press Release

November 10, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 963:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's statement on the Hefty Funds for Duterte's Goon-like Anti-Insurgency Program 11/10/20 Kaysa gumasta ang gobyerno ng P19 bilyong piso para sa anti-insurgency program ng mga red-taggers, bakit hindi na lang sila mag seminar ng political education at bigyan ng personal development session? Wala pang gastos, at mukhang mas 'yan ang kailangan. Dahil simple lang naman ang problema---balat-sibuyas kayo at makitid umunawa gaya ng amo n'yo! Ang dapat na pinopondohan ngayon ay mga programa na sasaklolo sa mahihirap na lalo pang itinulak ng pandemya at kalamidad sa kahirapan. Hindi yung programang ang intensyon ay gipitin, bantaan at takutin ang publiko. Because this anti-insurgency program is obviously not aimed to end insurgency the way NTF-ELCAC conducts it, with their hysterical dissemination of fake news and red-tagging blitz of known personalities and individuals only seeking government accountability. These hefty funds should better be spent on calamity response and on a more responsive poverty alleviation program to eliminate, or diminish, the root causes of social injustice that radicalizes some of our countrymen. Hindi sa mga katulad nitong anti-insurgency ni Duterte na galawang goons! ### (Access the handwritten version here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_20963)