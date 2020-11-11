Press Release

November 11, 2020 Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Vice Chair, Senate Finance Committee On the approval of the proposed budget following agencies: National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP)

National Library of the Philippines (NLP)

National Archives of the Philippines (NAP)

Commission on the Filipino Language (CFL)

Cultural Center of the Philippine (CCP)

Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) I would like to thank the Chair of the Committee on Finance for supporting this subcommittee's proposed amendments. For the information of all, we tried to further support the budgetary requirements of all these cultural agencies and DAP. We made proposals to include a few other projects that are very important for their preservation. We prioritize preservation, knowing that there is a limited budget... Hindi na natin mababawi yan kapag nasira yan. So that's what we prioritized based on the recommendations of the agencies. And we thank the Chair for supporting most of them. We understand the limited amount of funding. But again, I believe this is part of our futures thinking. Kapag nawala ito, wala na tayong babalikan. So I thank the Chair for the support that he has given the cultural agencies and also DAP, because DAP is also at the forefront of training a lot of professionals in SDGs and Futures Thinking, to support our development in the years to come. Maraming salamat po.