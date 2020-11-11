STATEMENT OF SENATOR RICHARD J. GORDON ON THE KILLING OF MANILA RTC JUDGE MARIA THERESA ABADILLA

We strongly condemn the remorseless murder of Manila RTC Judge Maria Theresa Abadilla. This is truly unforgiveable. It has never been and should never be acceptable that we allow our citizens to be killed especially our judges.

We need to urgently pass our bill creating the Philippine Marshal Service, which will act as an independent arm that will ensure the security of the judiciary. We also call on the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to report on their recommendation so that we can work on the passage of the bill.

Our judges have a vital impact on the people's lives as they protect our liberties and rights. They help the victims of various violence and discriminations achieve justice.

Without the judges, there can be no justice.

This cruelty must stop now!