Press Release

November 13, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 965:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Appointment of Debold Sinas as PNP Chief All this talk about Mr. Duterte having the sole prerogative in appointing the PNP Chief just goes to show that his government is not accountable to the people. That's DDS-speak for "it does not matter how insensitive or idiotic his decisions are; no one should question Duterte." A good President would be mindful of his decisions to ensure that our nation's values are reflected in the appointment of officials, that the ones chosen are the most qualified, and most importantly, our officials should adhere to the rule of law. Mr. Duterte has shown, time and again, that his only standard is that of loyalty, blind loyalty, to him. How many times have we seen Mr. Duterte appoint persons obviously unqualified to key government posts, including shady characters who had a hand in my persecution, as a way to reward their subservience to him? Kahit walang alam sa trabaho, ina-appoint pa rin dahil gustong gantimpalaan ni Duterte. Paano na yung mga kababayan natin na umaasa sa tama at maayos na serbisyo? Pasensya na lang? Sinas follows a long line of officers promoted by Mr. Duterte for their willingness to kill for him. He promoted Jovie Espenido, who was responsible for the summary executions of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa and Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and other members of his clan. He promoted police officials of the Northern Police District in Caloocan, considered as the "ground zero" of the drug war and where Kian Delos Santos was murdered. Duterte appointed Gerald Bantag as BuCor Chief, under whose watch a number of PDLs in Bilibid were killed. Sinas himself oversaw hundreds of drug-related EJKs in Cebu as then Central Visayas police chief, as well as the killing of many farmers in Negros Oriental as one of the implementors of the infamous Oplan Sauron. Sinas, along with other officials, are currently charged with violations of quarantine restrictions under the Bayanihan Act. Our country and our police force deserve a PNP Chief who can institute meaningful reforms as well as conduct lawful police work that would neutralize real criminal elements and not simply those red-tagged or branded as enemies of the administration clique. We do not need another Duterte errand boy in PNP. We need the Filipino people's policeman. (Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 965, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_965)