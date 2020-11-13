Bong Go proposes creation of Task Force Rolly to streamline and fast-track response, recovery and rehabilitation efforts in affected communities

As various government agencies continue to provide assistance to Filipinos affected by Super Typhoon Rolly, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go suggested the creation of a task force dedicated to address the concerns brought about by the super typhoon towards immediate recovery and rehabilitation.

In an interview on Tuesday, November 10 after distributing aid to affected residents of the municipalities of Bato and Virac in Catanduanes, Go told reporters that he had discussed with National Housing Authority General Manager Marcelino P. Escalada, Jr. the creation of Task Force Rolly.

"Isa-suggest ko kay Pangulong Duterte, and I have discussed with General Manager Escalada of the NHA, na tulad po ng ginawa nila sa Yolanda na magkaroon ng task force for rehabilitation, gumawa rin tayo ng Task Force Rolly kasi di naman po Catanduanes lang ang tinamaan dito," Go said.

"Importante po dito well-coordinated naman lahat ng agencies ng gobyerno para po ma-restore (to) normalcy po, not only Catanduanes, kasama na rin iba pang probinsyang tinamaan ng bagyo," Go further said.

On November 1, 2020, Super Typhoon Rolly made landfall and brought torrential rains, violent winds, mudslides and storm surges to the Philippines' largest island of Luzon. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Department of Social Welfare and Development, the super typhoon left extensive damage, and affected 1.9 million Filipinos. An estimated 845,000 people are in need of assistance.

The Senator also repeated his recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the release of additional calamity funds to help local government units in their recovery efforts.

"Kadalasan po sa LGUs, ubos po ang kanilang pera kaya po nag-suggest ako na mabigyan sila ng konting replenishment of their calamity fund. Malaking tulong na po yan para sa rehabilitation at sa mga tao," Go said.

Earlier, Go has appealed to the national government to provide additional financial assistance to the typhoon-hit LGUs. The Senator went on to say that he already had a talk with Budget and Management Secretary Wendel Avisado concerning the recommendation.

"Bago kami pumunta dito, nagkausap na kami ni Sec. Avisado. Hihingi lang kami ng approval kay Presidente, 'yun pong aking recommendation na maglaan ng 1% po para sa budget," Go said.

"Kasi ang 5% po na calamity funds ngayon ay ubos na po. Nagamit na po (laban sa COVID-19) because we're under the state of national emergency right now," he added.

Aside from this, Go noted that his office, as well as concerned government agencies, have provided immediate relief assistance to typhoon victims.

"Tuloy tuloy po ang aking opisina, opisina ni Pangulo at iba't ibang agencies na umikot sa Kabikulan. Kung sino ang tinamaan ng bagyo, iikutin po namin para magbigay tulong sa abot ng aming makakaya," he ended.