Press Release

November 14, 2020 As LGUs struggle to respond to swelling humanitarian crisis

Nancy urges Malacanang, DFA to tap disaster response support from intl communities

...says OCD-AFP, Red Cross personnel and equipment not enough Senator Nancy Binay today appealed to Malacanang to seek support from the international community in terms of lending the Philippines disaster response support as the country stuggles to rescue, feed and shelter typhoon and flood victims. "Yung sitwasyon ngayon, malinaw na di na natin ito kaya. We need to ask help from the international community not only for relief support but also necessary air assets for rescue operations. Kailangan na natin ng tulong at expertise nila to save as many lives as possible. Di na kaya ng ating LGUs, and we cannot do this on our own," Binay pointed out. The senator said the Armed Forces, Philippine National Police, Coast Guard, and the Philippine Red Cross have already deployed its teams to help in the rescue operations in Bicol, NCR, Bulacan, Pampanga, Isabela and Cagayan provinces but many remain unreachable due to the lack of rescue helicopters, and roads in the area are still not passable. "Kakaiba ang sitwasyon ngayon--buong Luzon apektado mula Bicol hanggang Tuguegarao. Kung noong panahon ng Yolanda lahat ng bansa nag-offer tumulong at nagpadala ng ayuda, mga helecopters, C130s at rescue equipment, ngayon we are forced to respond to a swelling humanitarian crisis with whatever resources and assets we have," Binay noted. The senator likewise appealed to DFA Sec. Teodoro Locsin to ask the United Nations and members of the International Community to lend the Philippines rescue equipment, personnel and air assets critical to disaster response and rescue operations. Aside from the lack of resources in rescuing stranded families, the LGUs, the military, and non-governmental relief agencies, are already struggling to deliver desperately needed food, water and medical supplies. "Isabela and Cagayan LGUs have been performing rescue operations nonstop--not to mention LGUs in Bicol, NCR, Bulacan and Pampanga. But they do not have enough equipment and manpower for the rescue. Sana gumawa na ng paraan ang Palasyo at DFA para humingi ng tulong sa UN lalo na these back-to-back-to-back tragedies have raised challenges in rural humanitarian responses in the middle of a pandemic," she added.