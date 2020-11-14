Dispatch from Crame No. 967:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's short reaction on Duterte's disaster "response" and #CagayanNeedsHelp

11/14/20

We've seen how this administration slashed our calamity funds year after year, defund Project Noah and shut down a media network crucial in information dissemination and disaster response, while spending millions on a fake beach project. And yet, when we call them out, we are sneered upon instead.

We have every right to demand for accountability from this government, especially from the one who promised in 2016 that he would lay down his life for his fellow Filipinos. Dismissing our calls as mere bashing by the opposition is not just ineptitude, it is neglect at its gravest.

And now that #CagayanNeedsHelp, #NasaanAngPangulo? Gising na gising at nag-aalala ang buong sambayanan sa nangyayari sa Cagayan pero ang administrasyon, natutulog sa pansitan.

What lame excuses are they concocting now to make up for his absence?!!! But maybe he doesn't need to bother showing up anymore. The #BusyPresidente is doing her job, coordinating with rescue teams, providing real time updates on social media, working nonstop despite the OVP's limited budget, personnel and other resources. Walang emergency powers yan ha. But she emerges in all emergencies.

Si Duterte ang pinakamatinding sakuna na dumating sa bayan natin. May mananagot... ###

Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 967, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_967