Dispatch from Crame No. 968:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Death of Judge Ma. Theresa Abadilla of Manila RTC

11/14/20

I join our country in grieving for the untimely passing of Judge Ma. Theresa Abadilla of the Manila RTC.

Her demise in the line of duty as a brilliant young judge is a poignant reminder of the promise and tragedy of the legal profession in our country. For how many times have we seen the heroism of our judges and lawyers met with threats, intimidation, and other forms of violence by those who seek to manipulate the law for their own twisted ends?

Young and dynamic judges, such as Judge Abadilla as she was, are the future of our law and judiciary. We must exert all efforts to shield them against all enemies of the rule of law. We must strive not only to preserve the independence of our judiciary, but also to ensure that their service to the greater cause of justice is rewarded with support, protection, acknowledgment and remembrance.

I offer my condolences to the family and friends of Judge Abadilla. May her life, albeit brief, be an inspiration to us all.