Hundreds of residents in flood-affected areas rescued by Red Cross

As typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco) struck and caused major flooding in different areas across the country, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) staff and volunteers provided immediate response by rescuing individuals and families trapped in their homes.

At 1:00 in the morning on Thursday, the PRC started deploying teams to conduct rescue operations using rubber boats and amphibian vessels.

According to PRC's data as of Friday, 7:00AM, a total of 361 individuals were rescued and brought to safety. Of which, 229 are residents of Rizal, 125 are from Marikina, five from Cavite and two from Laguna.

"Continuous ang aming assessment sa affected areas, at continuous ang tulong at saklolo. Kahapon, nagpadala kami ng dagdag na 6x6 truck mula sa Subic at tinawagan ko ang mga kaibigan natin na may mga truck para magamit natin sa pagre-rescue at paglilipat ng mga tao," said PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Richard J. Gordon.

Aside from conducting rescue operations, the PRC also provided hot meals to 14,984 individuals, as well hygiene kits and face masks.

"It is really important that we understand how we can help. Simple lang ang strategy ng Red Cross: we're always prepared, marami tayong volunteers, mayroon tayong logisitics and we always go to the most vulnerable. Dapat kapag nagbigay tayo, iyong talagang nasalanta, iyong talagang gipit. Kapag nabigyan na sila, saka natin bigyan lahat," Gordon added.

Aside from helping the families affected by Ulysses, the PRC continuously conducts relief efforts to communities severely hit by super typhoon Rolly that struck the country last week.