POE: FASTER RESPONSE TO ROAD CRASH INCIDENTS CAN SAVE LIVES

Sen. Grace Poe called for faster and better emergency response to road accidents to save lives as the nation observes the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

"Quick and effective emergency medical response to vehicle crashes can reduce the severity of injuries and save lives," said Poe, author and sponsor of Republic Act 11468 or the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims, Survivors, and Their Families Act, which is designated every third Sunday of November.

"Attending to the victims and ensuring the necessary immediate treatment within the golden hour can make a crucial difference," Poe added.

Passed early this year, the law recognizes the costs and suffering caused by road crashes, and demonstrates the government's commitment to road safety and reduction in road casualty.

"Through this law, we honor the memory of our loved ones and make their loss more meaningful by mandating that the government endeavor to improve the trauma care system and provision of emotional support programs; improve the legal response, resolution of pending cases and immediate compensation of victims and/or their families; and address key risk factors in order to prevent the occurrence of similar road crash incidents in the future," Poe explained.

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority's annual Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System, a total of 116,906 incidents were reported in 2018, representing an increase of 6.25 percent from 2017.

In 2019, the total reported incidents rose to 121,771, representing an increase of 4.16 percent. There were 394 recorded deaths from these incidents while 20,466 were non-fatal, and 100,933 resulted in property damages.

Poe said the law also directs the government to provide special recognition to public officers, private stakeholders, volunteers and organizations who were instrumental in saving lives or supporting victims and their families.

"This day should mark our pledge, as a community, to find ways to make safe travels the norm in our cities, and not the exception," Poe said.