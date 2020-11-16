Press Release

November 16, 2020 Hontiveros pushes return of disaster preparedness programs in NDRRMC budget for 2021 "Hindi tayo pwedeng umasa na lang lagi sa bayanihan at donasyon ng taumbayan tuwing may sakuna, lalo na kung may bilyon-bilyong pondo ang pamahalaan na pwede nating ilaan para sa paghahanda at pag-iwas sa epekto ng mga kalamidad." This according to Senator Risa Hontiveros, as she pushed for the return of a provision in the proposed 2021 budget of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) that will empower the agency to fund disaster prevention and preparedness programs, amid reports that four more typhoons are expected to hit the country before year-end. "These recent disasters will not be the last to hit the country. We have to invest in disaster preparedness so that loss of lives and property can be mitigated, if not avoided. The 2021 national budget should be our pandemic and disaster recovery budget," she said. This, Hontiveros said, will allow NDRRMC to use funds for a comprehensive disaster preparedness program' to ensure "adequate evacuation centers, proper interlocal coordination, regular disaster drills and simulation exercises for evacuation for flooding, and early warning systems". She said that the provision will also authorize the construction of permanent evacuation centers that adhere to basic health protocols such as physical distancing, as well as proper sanitation facilities, especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, the provision mandates the creation of a 'special disaster plan' that will guide the government's response to calamities in consideration of COVID-19. "We have to build permanent and quality evacuation centers that are clean and safe. Saan natin ilalagay ang mga evacuees lalo na ang mga wala pang mababalikan na bahay?" she said. "Hindi pwede na ang ating mga evacuation centers ay maging hotbeds ng COVID-19. Kailangan natin ng maayos na plano at mekanismo kung ang ililikas ay mga COVID-19 patients," she said. "Dapat matuto ang pamahalaan sa bawat sakuna, at hindi puro paumanhin lang ang sagot natin sa taumbayan. We can prevent loss if we fund sustainable disaster preparedness plans. We do not have to rely on Filipino resiliency, when we can roll out programs that make our communities disaster resilient," she concluded.