Las Pinas City Gears Up for Annual Parol Competition

Senator Cynthia A. Villar today formally launched a parol-making competition in Las Pinas City to help support the city's parol-making industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While COVID-19 may have prevented us from doing the festivities to celebrate our 15th Parol Festival this year, this should not stop us from honoring our annual tradition of showcasing the most colorful and creative Christmas lanterns made by Las Pineros," Senator Villar said.

In line with her continuing advocacy to promote garbage recycling and promote more efficient solid waste management, parol makers joining the competition should use recyclable materials such as shampoo sachets, soap cartons, straws, pet bottles, cans, used cds, and corrugated cartons, as well organic items like clam and mussel shells.

"Through this competition, we want to further raise awareness on the importance of recycling. Participants are encouraged to make use of reusable items so they don't end up clogging our waterways that result to flooding especially during the rainy season," Villar added.

Submission of entries will run until November 30 and the judging and lighting of the parols will happen on December 1. The winner will receive a cash prize of Php20,000, while the second and third prize winners will bag Php15,000 and Php10,000 respectively.

For the complete mechanics and criteria of the parol competition, please visit the Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) Facebook account (@VillarSIPAG).