Press Release

November 18, 2020 Pangilinan encourages focus on PH urgent problems, and help for fellow Filipinos IN THE face of triple typhoons over the past three weeks amid a pandemic, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Wednesday encouraged everyone to stay focused on helping our kababayans who are still trying to get back on their feet. Asked for his reaction on President Duterte's rants against Vice President Leni Robredo on ANC's "Headstart", Pangilinan said: "What we need to do is to focus on the sufferings of our people and not be side-tracked into other issues at this point. What is urgent is the life-threatening situation of our kababayans who are in the evacuation centers without social distancing, without the necessary masks, without the necessary support. This is what we have to focus on now." Pangilinan reiterated that the past three weeks have been horrible for areas pummeled by typhoons and reminded of what is essential for our countrymen at this point. "I think what our people need immediately, as in today, is how we can help them overcome the experiences that they face because of these tragedies. Paano natin maiibsan ang kahirapan at 'yung dalamhati ng ating mga kababayan? 'Yan 'yung pinakamahalaga ngayon. 'Yan ang dapat nating pagtuunan ng pansin," the senator stressed. The Vice President herself seems unfazed by the insults from the President and continued with her relief operations today, November 18. As early as 9 a.m., Robredo was in her home province Camarines Sur to check on the situation of evacuees who endured the onslaught of back-to-back typhoons Rolly and Ulysses. As she has done before, the Vice President helped distribute relief goods to displaced residents. Pangilinan commended the Vice President and all who are doing their share in helping those affected by the devastation. "For our part, we have been continuously helping provide relief assistance and coordinating with local governments affected by the typhoons to address some of the people's needs," he said. Pangilinan said that being united as a people is how we will weather the ongoing COVID calamity as well as the previous and expected typhoons. "This is how we will get through this: Working together, coming together, helping each other, and putting aside away-pulitika and focusing on relief and rehab. COVID is still around, we can't let our guard down. We have to continue to be vigilant and we have to continue as best we can. Sama-sama nating pagtulungan itong krisis na hinaharap natin," he said.