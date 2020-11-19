Dispatch from Crame No. 973:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's reaction to the latest killing of a lawyer, Atty. Eric Jay Magcamit

11/19/20

Another member of the Bar slain. Another senseless killing which adds to the now record high statistics on the number of legal professionals killed - more than 50 - in a span of only 3 ½ years of the Duterte regime.

When will we see an end to this brazen assault on the legal community and justice system, and to impunity? When men and women of the law have become targets of threats, intimidation and executions, we may very well see the collapse of the legal order itself and a further descent of our society into lawlessness.

Concerned authorities must step up their investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators and masterminds of these heinous crimes.

These assassinations are on you, Mr. Duterte, for your unmitigated fomentation of a culture of hate, divisiveness and violence in our society today. You have created a very toxic and deadly environment never before seen in recent PH history. I say you're a bane to this generation.