Pangilinan lauds award-winning student-inventor, calls support for Filipino scientists

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan lauds the achievement of student-inventor Carvey Ehren Maigue for winning an international sustainability award for his technology that generates renewable energy from crop waste.

"Binabati ko ang Mapua sa pagkapanalo ni Carvey Maigue dahil sa kanyang imbensyon na medyo malapit sa aking puso, renewable energy brought about by fruit and vegetable waste," said Pangilinan at a webinar hosted by the Honor Society of Mapua, where Maigue is a student.

Maigue, 27, won the first Sustainability Award of the James Dyson Award 2020 for his invention called AuREUS: Aurora Renewable Energy and UV Sequestration, which is a material made from crop waste and harvests ultraviolet light to generate electricity.

Pangilinan, a vegetable farmer, was amazed by the technology that could help farmers mitigate post-calamity losses by upcycling damaged crops.

"Maganda ang potensyal nitong imbensyon ni Carvey dahil sa panahong dinaranas natin ang climate change at problema sa basura, kailangan natin ng mga alternatibo, malinis at renewable na pagkukuhanan ng enerhiya at higit sa lahat, makakatulong pa sa mga magsasaka dahil magagamit ang mga nasirang pananim bunsod ng kalamidad," said Pangilinan.

In various news reports on his achievement, Maigue said his invention, which was inspired by the science behind the northern lights, could replace typical window glasses so that a whole building could become vertical solar energy farms.

He said he will use the cash prize to buy equipment to further AuREUS's manufacturing process.

Pangilinan called on the government and private sector to support Filipino scientists.

"World-class ang ating mga siyentista at kapag pinarangalan sila internationally, bitbit nila ang pangalan ng ating bansa. Kaya dapat lamang na bigyan sila ng karampatang suporta para mapaghusay pa lalo ang kanilang mga gawa at pananaliksik di lamang sa ikabubuti ng ating bansa, pati na ng buong mundo," said Pangilinan.

"Ang ehemplo ni Carvey ang patunay na mitsa ng pagbabago ang ating kabataan. Tulungan natin siyang mapaghusay itong imbensyon niya," he added.