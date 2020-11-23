Press Release

November 23, 2020 Pangilinan highlights faith in 'critical' youth at Asian Liberals' general assembly WITH 4 million estimated new youth voters in 2022, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday highlighted their game-changing role in the upcoming national elections. At the 13th General Assembly of the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats (CALD), Pangilinan said: "A big chunk of our efforts is focused on encouraging the youth to vote... Four million is enough to make or break the Presidency and the majority in the Philippine Senate and it is vital, more than ever, to have more allies in the Senate so we can do something about alarming pieces of legislation such as the Anti-Terror Law and the media franchise renewals." CALD kick-started a series of online events to commemorate its 13th General Assembly from 23-27 November 2020 with the theme, "Hope among us: a virtual gathering for the future democracy." Currently serving as the Chairperson of CALD, Pangilinan stressed how the youth will be able to influence the 2022 national elections in the Philippines. "We put our faith in the youth as they are the sector most critical and energized against incompetence and abuse of power. We look to the experience and inspiration of Hong Kong youth, Thailand youth, Indonesian youth, mobilizing in their vast numbers," Pangilinan said. Democracy and disinformation Monday's event tackled the safety and integrity of elections and political processes from creeping authoritarianism and disinformation especially during "pandemic elections," with keynote speaker Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. "Disinformation poses a significant threat to democratic countries around the world. Taiwan stands in the forefront of such assault...Operators of disinformation tried hard to use the openness of our democracy to influence the outcome of our elections," President Tsai said. Calling it an infodemic, President Tsai shared how the government and civil society worked together to combat disinformation. "Facing the daunting challenge of disinformation, Taiwan and Taiwanese are not only undeterred, we persevered. In the last few years, my government and members of the civil society have been cooperating and working collectively to mitigate the scope of this infodemic...Timeliness and transparency are key to effective defense against disinformation," President Tsai said. "A strong, confident democracy combined with informed citizenry is its best defense...Taiwan is an example that a country can develop strategies and ways to combat disinformation without damaging its democratic procedure, system, and values," she added. Hong Kong to extend help Emily Lau, a member of the panel and chairperson of the International Affairs Committee of the Democratic Party of Hong Kong, also extended her warm wishes to the people of the Philippines particularly to the victims of the recent typhoons. "I have written to the Hong Kong government's Disaster Relief Advisory Committee...urging the Hong Kong government to do its best to help the Philippines. We have so many Filipino citizens working, living in Hong Kong and they make a very big contribution to our city," Lau said. At present, Lau and her organization are currently awaiting a positive response from the Chief of the Disaster Relief Advisory Committee. Other panelists on Monday's online event include Paul Ananth Tambyah, Chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party; and Pedro Urruchurtu, Vice President of the Liberal Network for Latin America Vente Political Movement; with Mu Sochua, Vice President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party as moderator. "Anywhere in the world, we will not be able to find a vaccine for abuse, authoritarianism, and cruelty but the people and organizations united and unflinching will always be an effective antidote to thwart the public health excuse for curbs on our freedom," Pangilinan said, concluding his presentation. ### Facebook Live link for the Opening of the13th CALD General Assembly: https://www.facebook.com/asianliberals/videos/820394318812889/