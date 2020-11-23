Press Release

November 23, 2020 Transcript of Zoom Interview of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III On whether the Senate did contact tracing after Sen. Bato dela Rosa tested positive with Covid - 19. SP Sotto: Noong Friday ng gabi, after we found out and that was about 11pm dahil mga 9pm nalaman ni Sen. Bato na positive daw ang isang staff niya. Covid detected. 11pm nag usap kami ni Sen. Zubiri ang utos agad ni Sec. Myra Villarica na mag contact tracing sa lahat ng nakausap ni Sen. Bato in the Senate and those who visited the Senate. Iyong mga Cabinet Members na nakasama niya noong Wednesday. Ako naman, pina check ko agad ang CCTV kung sinu-sino ang nakatabi at nakausap ni Sen. Bato at nakipag-kamayan o fist bump. Panay fist bump nila ni Gen. Lapeña. After that, dumating iyong doctor na pinatawag ni Sen. Zubiri dala-dala iyong swab test for antigen. Covid focused ang swab antigen na iyon. Lahat ng nandodoon, na nakasama noong Wednesday, pati mga empleyado at mga abogado na nandodoon, pina check namin lahat. Noong gabi, thanks God, everybody was negative. Lahat ng nagpa test ng gabi ay negative. Pero, we already informed the cabinet members na nakasama niya. Kasi ang pinaka kasama niya, nandodoon siya ng TESDA. So, we were informed na ang ginawa yata nila ay nagpa test ulit. Pero, remember, before they came to the Senate, they were supposed to be tested at two to three days prior to their visit. Nag submit naman sila. One hundred percent hindi ka papasukin kapag hindi ka nagsubmit. Iyan ang request ni Sen. Angara at Committee on Finance. So, iyan ang ginawa ng Secretariat na rule. Pupunta ka sa Senate, kailangan tested ka. Q: PCR or Antigen lang? SP Sotto: (unclear). Merong iba sa kanila kasi later on sinabi ng Committee on Finance na payagan na lang kahit rapid test kasi daw they do not have enough time, masyadong matagal maghihintay, nagmamadali ang budget. Meron talaga sa kanila na rapid test lang. Hindi PCR. Or hindi sila Antigen swab. Nevertheless, what happened was that most of us who have had contact with Sen. Bato in one way or the other, within two to three meters, we made sure na all of us ay mag test na kaagad. Iyong iba naman, kahit na nag test na ng negative, gusto pa rin mag self-quarantine ng four to five days. Kasi kung four to five days after noong contact at wala naman lumalabas na symptoms, ay wala naman problema siguro. At saka, nagpa-test ka naman. In my case, to be sure, ang ginawa ko kahapon, nag PCR pa rin ako. Aside from swab ng antigen, nagpa swab ng PCR pa rin ako to be safe. Negative din ang result ko. On SP Sotto's recollection of his exposure to Sen. Bato. SP Sotto: Noong nagkausap kami sa lounge, he was about two seats away. Nakita ninyo naman sa lounge may plastic barrier iyon. Doon sa floor hindi naman kami nagkalapit except noong nagpa picture taking but he was on the other side On whether SP Sotto has an announcement on safety protocols because it was seen that Sen. Bato removed his mask inside the session hall and while walking. SP Sotto: We are reviewing the protocols. Baka mas maging mas mahigpit pa ng konti pa ang gagawin nating mga protocols like iyong mga bodyguard o mga alalay, hindi na pasasakayin sa elevator. Iyong mga senador lang. Wala ng mga bodyguard na sumasabay. Kasi ang mga bodyguard, exposed sa baba eh. Pati mga drivers exposed sa baba ng mga kung anu-ano eh. Hindi katulad ng mga Legis. Ang mga Legis, tested din sila, may mga protocols na sinusunod. Walang problema iyon. Iyon, isa iyon, ang disinfection baka gawing daily para sigurado. But then, baka higpitan na talaga. Hindi na pwedeng rapid test. Pupunta ka ng Senate, you have to be PCR tested na negative ka. But anyway, that's top of mind lang muna as far as I am concerned. The Secretariat is now formulating a review of the protocols and will submit a new set of protocols. Q: Will the Senate allow the senators to remove their masks inside the session hall? SP Sotto: Hindi dapat nagtatanggal ng mask lalo na kung magkakalapit kayo. Kasi kami hindi naman kami... ako, nagtatanggal ng mask sa rostrum kapag nagsasalita ako, kasi ako lang ang nandodoon. Malayo ako sa lahat. At, nagiging (unclear) ako kapag nagma mask ako. Ika nga, ako ang nagco conduct ng session. Pero sa baba, siguro, ipipilit namin na wala na sigurong magtatanggal ng mask. Q: Is true that Sen. Ping had already had a Moderna vaccine for Covid-19 and when did it happen? SP Sotto: Hindi ko alam kung anong klaseng vaccine ang ginamit. Pero, as far as I know, silang dalawa ni Cong. Romualdez, sinubukan nila ang immunization na vaccine. Mga almost two month ago (nagpa vaccine si Sen. Ping). When was I in Malacanang with the president? First week of October, di ba? Just about that time. Kasi si Martin Romualdez ang nagkukuwento kay president eh. Nandodoon ako. And the, President Duterte asked me, he said "O ano, tayong dalawa, testing na tayo". Sabi niya sa akin. Sabi ko tignan na muna naming ang resulta sa mga naunang nagpa testing. Baka mamaya, bigla na lang sa akin sabihin ni Ping na "Who you?" Binibiro ko siya ng ganoon. Sinasabi ng president na sige isipin natin. Iyan si Bong, Si Bong Go gust rin at sinabing "sama ako". Pero, hindi natuloy. Napag kuwentuhan lang kas inga kinuwento ni Martin na sila daw ni Ping nagpa test na kaagad. Nagpa injection na ng immunization. On the DOH announcement that there are still no approved registered vaccine and if Sen. Ping had his vaccine here in the Philippines. SP Sotto: Bakit ako ang tanungin ninyo tungkol doon? I am just the recipient of the story. Sila ang tanungin ninyo tungkol doon. Pero may isa kaming tanong, ang pinagtataka namin during the hearing, bakit FDA approved sa America, FDA approved sa Europe, FDA approved sa Asia, pagdating sa Pilipinas, ang FDA natin, ayaw i approved muna. Nagtatagal sa kanila. Tinatanong namin kung bakit. We did not get a clear answer. Q: The FDA said that they are going to repeat a certain process SP Sotto: Hindi nga. Ang sagot sa amin ay hindi clear. Hindi malinaw ang pagkakasagot. Syempre hindi mo maalis sa isip mo kung bakit dini-dribble? Kung approved naman sa ibang bansa. Katulad ng sinasabi ni Sen. Tolentino, iyong Tiger Balm, iyong (inaudible) liver spread, dalawampung taon na sa atin, hindi accredited ng FDA. Papaano iyon? Porke't hindi approved ng FDA ang isang vaccine na FDA approved sa ibang bansa, dapat huwag gamitin ng mga Filipino? Is that the point? Aba, ibang klase iyon. On the budget estimate for the realignment of funds. SP Sotto: I will be talking (unclear) if I gave you a number. Mahirap manghula. I have no idea kasi meron mga ibang amendments na... well, una sa lahat, hindi magagalaw ang total noong budget. Either mababawasan iyon, pero hindi pwedeng madagdagan. Realignment, I am not too sure. Pero meron kasing gustong ire-align para doon sa pandemic. Meron gustong i realign para doon sa mga SUCs, para sa University of the Philippines. Maraming realignment na gusto galawin. So, I would not know the total. As of now, the best person to ask would be Sen. Sonny Angara. Q: Are you amenable to House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco's statement over the weekend that they are pushing to increase the calamity fund by P5 billion pesos? SP Sotto: We will of course concur, we will agree on the proposal of Speaker Velasco. As a matter of fact, I will not be surprised if the Senate added more. Baka pagdating sa bicam mas madagdagan pa. Or baka dito sa period of amendments na ginagawa ngayon, mas madagdagan pa iyon. Ang five billion maging ten billion. On the projects that should be funded or at least reduced. SP Sotto: E di ang mga anomalous. Anomalous projects. Ang may mga COA issues. Q: On what agency? DPWH. SP Sotto: Iba-iba eh. Maraming mga agencies o departments na may mga transactions na tapos na or may mga question ang COA. Hindi natin... mahirap i pinpoint lahat. Marami rami iyan. Baka madaling i pinpoint ang wala. Daming reklamo ang COA eh. Q: Did Sen. Ping Lacson confirm to you that he had been vaccinated with covid-19 vaccine? SP Sotto: Pagka kinakausap ninyo si Sen. Ping Lacson, hindi niya kayo sinasagot directly di ba? Mas maganda siguro.... I would probably go to the conservative side. Siya na lang tanungin ninyo. Ayaw ko na kasi baka mamaya sa kakukwento ko na hindi ko dapat ikwento, maikwento ko. Q: Did Speaker Velasco say where they got vaccinated? Whether here in the Philippines or abroad? SP Sotto: Hindi niya nabanggit. Basta sabi nya, "kami, immune na kami". Q: Did they say if they took part in the trial of certain companies offering covid-19 vaccines? SP Sotto: I don't know, but, maybe. As I said, they are the best persons to ask. Kapag sumagot kasi, katulad noon, iniiba at sasabihin na hindi pa naman FDA approved bakit kayo pumayag. Mga ganoon. Ano ang pakialam nila kung pumayag o hindi pumayag ang FDA? Kung kumakain ka ng isang pagkain na hindi registered. Ano diperensya noon? Katulad noon, narinig ko, kanina lang, narinig ko, dapat daw kami magpa test ulit. Magpa swab daw kaming nakasama ni Sen. Bato. Akala ko ba ng nagpapa swab ako ay nagrereklamo sila. Pa swab daw ako ng pa swab. Q: What is your opinion about the DOH's reminder not get vaccinated first? SP Sotto: Which is (unclear) maraming mga gamot, maraming mga vitamins, maraming mga enhancers na nandidiyan na nakakalat. Ang sinasabi ng DOH at FDA na huwag gagamitin. Pero, ginagamit din ng mga kababayan nating iba. Q: Is there a violation if you take vitamins or medicines that are not yet FDA approved? SP Sotto: Wala akong nakikitang violation. Like for example, let us say gusto kong barilin ang binti ko. Makukulong ba ko? Mayroon ba akong vinaiolate? Well, lisensyado ang baril ko. I do not see any violation. Q: On the protocols if the senators are needed to be tested or only the guests SP Sotto: Tested kami. We answer the questionnaire. It is on your look out if you say na negative ka or tested ka (unclear)... hindi kalat. That is your problem. Q: Are you inclined to approve proposals to increase the budget for vaccines? SP Sotto: I think what we should do with - to prepare for at least 70% of our countrymen are immunized. Yung ang iprepara - paghandaan natin. So, I don't know the amount. Pero ang suggestion is about 70% dapat ng mga kababayan natin ma-immunize. Kasi marami ring ayaw eh. Di ba. Marami may ayaw eh. Meron nga immunization ng pneumonia, ayaw nung iba eh. Merong immunization ng flu, may anti flu, ayaw nung iba. Di ba. Ayaw nilang saksakan sila ng ibang klaseng bacteria. Okay na dapat we prepared for at least 70% of (unclear). Q: SP clarify ko lang, and kahapon yata tinanong ko kayo bakit hindi ba kayo natatakot, bakit ayaw ninyo magpa-vaccine. Considering na kayo yung pinaka expose dun sa Senate. Dahil kayo yung everyday nandun eh tapos tumatanggap din kayo ng mga bisita. Ano yung apprehension bakit ayaw ninyo pang magpa-vaccine kung meron man na option? SP Sotto: Eh, kahit anti flu at saka anti pneumonia takot ako eh. Anti covid pa. Mag-ingat na lang ako di ba muna. Unless talagang you know we're 100% sure na okay na. Kasi uulitin ko, sa akin ang pinakamahalaga is makahanap sila ng cure. Makahanap sila ng cure kasi oo okay ang prevention, okay ang immunization bakit hindi for those na hindi pa nagkaka-Covid. Eh yung nagka-Covid? O yung magkaka-Covid? Kung meron kang - meron kayong - meron silang matuklasan na gamut. Pag nagka-Covid ka, nagpositive ka uminom ka ng gamut several days or whatever, gagaling ka kaagad o mamatay yung gamut ay yung virus, yun dun ako. Mas gusto ko yun di ba. Q: Pero hindi yun dahil sa nangyari sa Dengvaxia sir? Kaya nandun yung apprehension ninyo? SP Sotto: Hindi, hindi. Never in my mind. Q: SP klaruhin ko, kahit anti flu, anti-pneumonia hindi kayo nag a-avail? Mas gusto ninyo na cure lang talaga? SP Sotto: Hindi, basta kumpleto ako sa dasal okay ako. Q: Tapos meron kayo binanggit... SP Sotto: (unclear) Ingat ka. Keep your body healthy. Yung immune system mo kailangan mataas. Huwag ka nagpapa-ulan. Huwag ka nagpapatuyo ng pawis. Yung mga ganun. Eh ayun yung mga ginawa ni Bato eh. (unclear) Naulanan, tuloy pa rin. Nabasa, oh tapos natuyo, natapat sa araw mainit, natuyuan ng pawis, umuwi. Eh kinabukasan may lagnat. Q: Sabi niya maid daw nila eh, na-expose. SP Sotto: Kaya nga, bumaba ang immune system nila. Kasi marami ako kakilala sa bahay nila meron isang nagpositive, walang nahawa sa mga kasama sa bahay eh. Kasi mataas ang immune system nila. Ganun eh. Q: Sabi ninyo may mga iba pa kayong kasama na nag-avail din? SP Sotto: Ng? Q: Ng vaccine. SP Sotto: Hindi ko alam. Q: Wala - ano lang, talk lang o plano lang? SP Sotto: Oo, plano pero - Q: Tapos SP, yung dun sa PIPC kasi di ba si Senator Recto ang sinasabi nga niya meron siyang - may seems of parang delayed output yung PIPC. Sa tingin ninyo ba - meron ba talagang capacity - una, dapat ba talagang imbestigahan ang PIPC dun sa poor performance nila over the last few years? SP Sotto: Yes, I agreed. Basta't anything that is questionable dapat iniimbestigahan. Simple as that, di ba. Q: Tapos, tingin ninyo ba, may capacity ang PIPC na ideliver yung kinakailangan nating bilhin na vaccine given yung record - track record ng agency? SP Sotto: Mahi - well, it is very difficult to judge an agency because of its track record especially kung ang - depende sa leadership eh. Depende sa leadership nung agency. Depende sa leadership ng gobyerno itself. Eh kung papastulin mo eh at saka talagang you will really monitor them and tell them to do their job well siguro magdedeliver eh. Hopefully, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed. Q: Paano yun we'll give them the chance - we'll give the chance to the agency? Considering na very urgent yung concern sa vaccine ... SP Sotto: I will leave it to the review. The - what they are doing now. Tinitingnan nila kung kakayanin o hindi. I'll leave it to that muna before I judge them. Q: Okay. Sir last na lang, so hindi naman sila kailangan na - kasi meron kayong mga kasama sa Senate ang gusto stop na o ipatigil na yung function ng PIPC at pabayaan yung mga BAC na sila yung magasagawa ng procurement given the urgency of the concern. SP Sotto: That's another - that's another solution. That's another idea, that's another thing we have to consider. I have no - I have no sentiment for or against. Q: Basta kung ano yung majority decision as far as the chamber is concern. SP Sotto: At saka hindi ko pa narereview mabuti yung mga proposal eh. Kasi nga mahirap magbigay ng opinyon ko. Q: Last na lang SP ha, yung ba - eto bang budget ang target talaga tatapusin ngayon ay sorry tatapusin sa Thursday or Friday, up to third reading? Third and final reading? SP Sotto: The target is November 26, Thursday, dapat tapos na ng second at third reading. Yun ang target para by December 25 to 27 preparation for the bicam. Maraming ano yun, maraming kailangang preparasyon yun. And then hopefully by November 27, nagbi-bicam na. Q: Ah sorry, so Sir November 25 to 27, prep for bicam? And then ang bicam na target is first week of December? SP Sotto: Hindi, last few days of November up to the first week of December. Ideally. Tapos hopefully, by the end of the first week of December, they will already be preparing the bi-cam committee report. Ideally. That is the timetable we are looking at. Therefore, approval bi-cameral report, ratification by both houses, siguro by Wednesday, second week of December, mga December 9, yun ang target. Tapos na dapat nun at ratified na. Pagka ratified na yun, the day after, I will sign already, I will send it to Speaker Velasco for his signature and they will be the one to send the enrolled copy to the President. Q: This time hindi kayo nakakakita ng - kasi di ba yung previous years natin of witnessing the budget process nagkakaroon ng problema, nagkaka deadlock, nagkakagirian yung both chambers. This time hindi ganun ang nakikita? SP Sotto: As of now, wala pa ako nakikita na dapat maging problema. As of now. Q: Okay SP. Sir si JC po ng Rappler. Thank you po. SP Sotto: Yeah, JC, go ahead. Q: Good afternoon po SP. Sir tanong po tungkol dun sa may budget kasi sir diba po ang minority block sir nagpro-propose po sila na yung 16+ billion sa NTFL gap (unclear) sa calamity funds, funds for the vaccines or both, tapos ang discussions naman po lalo na nung nabri-bring up yung PITC sir, parang sinasabi na nahihirapan tayo humanap ng pera para sa vaccines given na dun sa 18 billion, 10 billion po di ba sir unprogrammed. So, sir - tsaka kanina po binanggit din ni Senator Drilon na yung intelligence funds din po baka pwede kuhaan. So SP paki-explain po kung bakit yung stance po ninyo at saka ni Senator Lacson is hindi na dapat galawin yung anti insurgency funds at saka yung intel funds or are you open na kuhaan yun para po sa vaccines at calamity funds po. SP Sotto: Okay. Una sa lahat, magkano ba ang gusto nila idagdag dun sa calamity fund o sa pandemic or whatever alin sa dalawa. Magkano ba gusto nila idagdag? 10 billion? 20 billion? Eh kung may mahahanap na iba, may mahahanap na mga excess, may mahahanap na alle - na tatagilid o anomalous sa iba't ibang departamento na mailalagay dun. Bakit mo pag-iinitan yung anti insurgency. That's the question that we should pose? Bakit yung anti insurgency ang tatargetin mo eh kung may pagkukunan namang iba. Ngayon walang pagkukunang iba at ito ang nakikita then I will understand na i-suggest nila yun. Pero at the start palang eh ang suggestion kaagad eh targetin yung anti insurgency. Hindi talaga kami makakapayag. And besides, really, it's part of the main thrust of the administration na nilinis mo yung mga barangay, dudumi uli yan pag hindi mo binigyan yan ng eskwelahan, binigyan mo ng health facilities, hindi mo binigyan ng trabaho, hindi mo binigyan ng employment at saka ng tulong yung mga tao dun sa barangay. Sasama uli dun sa kaliwa yan. Di ba. Ganun yun eh. So, huwag mo pag-initan yun, maghanap tayo ng iba muna at maraming makikita na pwedeng ilagay dun. Eh yung questionable palang sa DPWH, 68 million na eh. Di ba. Bakit hindi yun ang pag-initan nila? Bakit pag-iinitan yung anti insurgency. That is the big no-no as far as we're concerned and as far as the palace is concerned, I assure you if you ask Secretary Avisado, Secretary Dominguez, and the President. I don't think they will allow that. Pag ginalaw namin yun, I assure ive-iveto. It's part of the legacy of this administration that once and for all, yung mga barangay na dating nasasakupan ng mga NPA at saka ng ibang insurgents ay malinis na at wag ng makabalik. That is one of the legacies na gustong gawin nitong administrasyon na to eh. So, I assure you if we touch that, that will be vetoed. Q: Okay copy po SP. Sir, sa tingin ninyo po ba ma-achieve - kasi sa computation, calculation ni Senator Drilon at saka na din po ni Senator Pro-Tempore President Pro-Tempore Recto, mga nasa 60 billion pesos at least ang kakailanganin tapos nga yung logistics pa yung cold storage kung saka-sakaling yung kailangan na malamig na - yung brand na yun yung kukunin natin. Kailangan po ba yun ma iproduce na sa 2021 budget, sir sabihin ninyo na nga kung 60 billion mai-guaguarantee po ba ng Senate at this point na ang mapipirmahang version sa Huwebes, magcocontain po ng at least 60 billion para sa Covid-19 vaccines? SP Sotto: We will be able to answer that in the bicam. As of now, hindi pa namin - hindi ko pa masasagot yan sapagkat yung mga amendments na gagawin ay gagawin palang. So hindi ko alam kung ano total na mailalagay dun at kung saan pa kukunin. So mahirap sagutin yung question na yan as of now but we will be able to answer that as soon as we post the amendments already and we agree with the House of Representatives sa bicam kung ano yung gagamitin pagka kailangan. Or baka kalahati palang ang kailangan for this 2021 budget baka sa 2022 budget naman yung kalahati. So, the answer is yes, we will do that, we will find - we will find out and we will do it. But I'm not sure of the amount and I'm not sure of where it will come from right now because we have not accepted the bill in amendments and we have not discussed it with the house leadership yet. Lahat yan masasagot pagdating sa bicam. Q: Last na lang po SP, kayo po would you push for it, would you consider it (unclear) sir? SP Sotto: Yung pandemic at saka yung calamity? Yes, of course. Q: Okay yun lang po SP. Thank you po. SP Sotto: Thank you JC. Q: The mere fact na hindi tuloy yung period of amendments para sa 2021 budget, ang isasalang ninyo po is CREATE bill? SP Sotto: Oo. The period of amendments is on but the committee on finance is kung baga sa ano, kinukolekta muna yung mga proposals I am sure. Most probably on Wednesday or Thursday, ire-read out ni Sen. Angara yun. Q: So mabilis na sa Thursday? SP Sotto: Pag ginawa natin yung parang regular bill, we did this last year and all the other years, pag ang ginawa natin doon yung bawat senador nagpro-propose ng amendment niya sa bawat (unclear) ay matatapos ng tatlong buwan. Hindi ba, nakita mo naman period of amendment lang nung CREATE, tatlong linggo na. Q: So yung sa Thursday, parang formality na? Kung baga identified na ano yung mga... SP Sotto: Oo, dapat isubmit na yung mga proposals nila para gagawin na lang official yun on the floor. Q: So hindi magmo-morning afternoon session sa Thursday dahil mabilis na lang yun? SP Sotto: Most probably, oo. Q: Is it true na meron ng major breakthrough doon sa CREATE bill? SP Sotto: Yes, that was what was reported to me. We will find out later. Q: So, kung meron ng major breakthrough, possible na today ma-approve on second reading yung sa CREATE bill? SP Sotto: Well, baka hindi matapos. Q: Hindi pa rin kaya? SP Sotto: Baka hindi makaya today. Q: Ano po ang balita ninyo kay Sen. Bato? Magaling na ba, makaka-participate sa session ngayon or hindi pa? SP Sotto: Hindi pa yata. He can attend virtually. Q: Pero ang balita ninyo naman okay naman ang condition niya? SP Sotto: Yes, alam ko naka quarantine naman siya. Q: May mga proposal na magkaroon ng Bayanihan 3, pero si NEDA chief Karl Chua parang nireject niya yun dahil mas mabuti na fully gamitin na lang yung budget ngayon at saka sa Bayanihan 2. Kayo ba hindi rin kumporme sa idea na magkaroon pa ng Bayanihan 3? SP Sotto: Parehong pwede sa akin. Sa akin kasi, I go back to the old saying, if you are (unclear), if you want to do something, you want to deliver to the people whatever it takes, ganoon sa akin. Ang mentality ko, whatever it takes. If we need a Bayanihan 3, let's do it. If we don't need it, it's in the budget, we could do it with the budget, then go. Q: So open kayo kung ano yung makatutulong, kung ano yung makakabuti? SP Sotto: Oo, kung ano yung makakabuti, let's do it. Q: Nabanggit ninyo kanina, first week of October nabanggit ni Cong. Romualdez yung tungkol sa injection pero tsinek ko yung news, September 16 po kayo nag meet sa Malacañang. Yun po ba yung nirerefer ninyo na meeting? SP Sotto: Hindi. September 16 imposible kasi wala pang problema sa... Q: Yung tungkol po sa corruption and red tape? SP Sotto: Wait...(unclear) tsekin namin para ma-eksakto yung date, because ang recollection ko is yung pinaguusapan namin, yung tungkol sa House leadership. Q: Okay. Kasi yung September 16 po ang topic ninyo is sa red tape at corruption so iba pa po yun? Kasi nandoon din si... SP Sotto: Baka, wait. Let's see, baka nagkakamali ako, baka ang feeling ko, October na yun, pero baka September pa nga yun. Q: Yung pag mention ni Cong Romualdez, hindi naman nagbibiro yun? SP Sotto: Presidente ang kausap niya, ewan ko. Siya ang tanungin ninyo, si Presidente ang kausap niya. Eto si Presidente, ako ang katabi. Sa kanan ko si Bong Go tapos across si Speaker Cayetano, katabi niya si Martin Romualdez. Si Presidente ang sinasabihan niya, na okay na, magaling na ano, ganyan-ganyan. Siya ang tanungin ninyo kung nagbibiro siya. Si Presidente rin ang tanungin ninyo kung nagbibiro siya na niyayaya niya ako. Q: So yung discussion doon, parang basta ininform na lang out of the blue, brining-up yun ni Cong. Romualdez? SP Sotto: Oo, hindi pinaguusapan yun, hindi yun ang topic. Ang topic was corruption muna...ah, PhilHealth. Pag upo ni Presidente, ang unang banat sa akin kaagad ano, sabi sa akin, abolish na natin ang PhilHealth? Sabi ko teka muna Sir, huwag muna, sandali. Kaa-appoint moo lang kay Dante, tingnan natin kung ano ang mangyayari hanggang December, sabi ko. Baka pwedeng i-privatize, sabi ko, ganoon lang. Yun ang start ng conversation, kung saan na napunta yun, walang formal na usapan. September 16, tama. Q: May sinabi ba si Cong. Romualdez kung ano ang effect sa kanila so far noong vaccine? SP Sotto: Nung September 16? Q: Opo. SP Sotto: Wala, hindi ko matandaan. Q: Okay pa naman kausap si Senator Ping? SP Sotto: Ang napapansin ko lang kay Ping, parang nagmumukhang 30 years old. Q: Dahil bihira na mag mask si Senator Ping sabi ninyo? SP Sotto: Eh di panoorin ninyo sa session. Sinabi ninyo yan, magma-mask ngayon yun lagi. Q: Balikan ko lang yung PITC. Is the Senate planning on investigating PITC on how it is handling the funds? SP Sotto: I am not sure if somebody has filed a resolution to that effect already. Q: But are you open to investigating PITC if ever may mag file? SP Sotto: Yes, sure. In aid of legislation. Q: Pwede bang tanggalin ng Senate yung powers sa PITC sa pag bid para sa vaccine? SP Sotto: I think that power is with the President already. I think it is included in the law that we passed, na yung amendments to the anti-red tape, itong huling bill namin, anong... it is with the Office of the President na for his signature. Nandoon yun, sa power. Q: Pwedeng ipag-utos ng Presidente na huwag ng dumaan sa PITC, diretso na sa DOH or DBM? SP Sotto: Pwede in that particular power we gave him. Q: Pwedeng tanggalin yung commission pag ganoon? Mawawala yung commission ng PITC? SP Sotto: Oo. Q: So ibig sabihin, kung may mga legislators na magmo-move na tanggalin or ipatigil yung operation ng PITC, wala pa ring magagawa kung gustuhin ng Presidente na ituloy pa rin? SP Sotto: Oo. Ang power, nasa Presidente, kung gusto niya, unless we come up with a law. But then again, even if we come up with a law, the bottom line is with the President. Eh kung i-veto niya yung batas namin, ano ang gagawin? Pwede rin nga, the bottom line, sabi ko nga, sa kanya pa rin because even if we don't pass a law, if he wants to remove it from them, it is in the new law that he is going to sign soon. Q: In the absence of the new law, do you see the need for you to come up with a resolution? SP Sotto: Pwede naman. A resolution would be easy to make. Q: Ano na po yung status ng resolution ninyo urging the DBM to release funds immediately? SP Sotto: Meron ba akong ganoon? Q: Last week si Sen. Kiko nag motion siya, tapos sabi ninyo yung secretariat na po ang magda-draft. SP Sotto: Hindi yata yun ang name... Q: Yung urging... SP Sotto: Tsi-tsekin ko kung ano yung resolution. Hawig doon sa sinasabi mo pero hindi exactly yun. Hindi exactly urging the DBM to release, hindi ganoon pero malapit doon. May kinalaman doon sa FLR di ba? For later release? Q: Ah okay, sige po. SP Sotto: Tsine-tsek muna yung ano yung resolution namin. Yung we agreed to approve the resolution subject to style, yan yung sinasabi mo? Q: Opo. SP Sotto: Oo nga, hindi ko pa nakikita yung name. Wala pa yung draft, hindi ko pa napipirmahan. Q: Wala pa po? SP Sotto: Hindi pa resolution yun, oo. Q: Di ba nag Committee of the Whole kayo nung bago pa lang itong Covid crisis? Wala pa yung committee report. Pwede ninyo po ba yun iresume para ma-tackle kung ano yung plano ng gobyerno sa pagbili ng bakuna, kasi sa budget deliberations it appears na hindi pa klaro kasi wala silang, number one, walang bina-budget sa contact tracers, tapos walang plano pa sa storage, pambili lang ng bakuna pero storage, transpo, wala pa. SP Sotto: Nothing prevents us from continuing with the investigation of the Committee of the Whole. We can. Q: Do you intend to do that, ngayon na patapos na po yung budget? SP Sotto: Tingnan ko muna kung ano ang sitwasyon at kung ano ang magiging kilos as far as that is concerned. Kung kakailanganin pa, yes, we will convene. Q: If ever, yung vaccine czar, si Sec. Galvez ang iimbitahin? SP Sotto: IATF? Q: Opo, IATF. SP Sotto: Yun pa ring mga usual invitees. Q: Usual suspects? SP Sotto: Muntik ko ng sabihin yun. The usual invitees, kasama sila doon. Q: So alam ni Presidente na nagpabakuna yung dalawa? SP Sotto: Sinabi sa kanya ni Cong. Martin. Alam niya. Alam ko alam niya na sinabi sa kanya ni Cong. Martin. Q: Yung conversation wala ng o, saan ka kumuha niyan? Hindi ba yan pwede for public information and damihan na yung magpapabakuna? Hindi sineryoso? SP Sotto: Walang pinagusapan na ganoon thereafter. Parang naging biruan lang gad yung ano, halika na, tayo, sabi sa akin eh. Papareserve na ako, sabi ni Bong Go. Yun ang mga salita. Sabi ni Bong Go, magpapareserve na ako, sabi niya. Q: Ibig sabihin hindi nagbibiro si Cong. Romualdez. SP Sotto: You better ask him. I doubt he was joking kasi Presidente ang kausap niya, hindi naman kami nagbibiro kay Presidente unless sinimulan ni Presidente ang pagbibiro, doon lang naman kami pwedeng magbiro. Q: Sabi ni Senator Ping sa interview kay Nimfa, parang biruan daw yun sa lounge? So ibig sabihin nung nalaman niya yung kay Senator Ping, sa Malacañang nangyari, hindi sa lounge? SP Sotto: Oo, sa Malacañang yung kwento na narinig ko kay Martin. Q: Pero yung kay Senator Ping? Sa lounge ba yun or sa Malacañang din? SP Sotto: Ako ang nagsasabi noon nung sa lounge pinaguusapan yun, o ganyan-ganyan, sabi ko okay yan, itong si partner, sabi ko immune na yan, injection na daw sila ni Martin, sabi ni Martin. Ganoon yung biruan sa lounge. Q: Minention po ba kung sabay sila nagpa vaccine? SP Sotto: Wala, hindi ko alam yun. Bakit ba hot na hot kayo sa immunization na yan (unclear). Kung isa sa (unclear) umiinom ng Viagra, ang Viagra ba pasado sa FDA? Q: Sino yung umiinom ng Viagra? SP Sotto: Hindi, example. Bakit hot na hot kayo kung may nagpa-immunize na Congressman or Senador? Bakit ba big deal? Ang dami-daming gamot na iniinom ng public officials, government officials... Q: Magiging controversial din yun pag may kinonfirm kayo na umiinom ng Viagra. SP Sotto: Yung Reno liver spread, bakit hindi ninyo tinatanong kung sino ang kumakain ng Reno liver spread? Hindi pala FDA approved? Q: Kasi yung sa Covid, ang sinasabi ng DOH, wala pang approved dito. So, kung hindi man liable sina Senator Ping or Cong. Romualdez, yung mag (unclear), kasi walang binibigyan ng permiso na magbakuna. Wala pang approved dito ke trail or official, so pwedeng maging liable yung company. SP Sotto: Ewan ko, sino ba ang nagsasabi ng mga ganoon? Q: DOH po. SP Sotto: Bakit ba hot na hot sila, ayaw ko na, tigilan na natin. Tigilan ninyo na si Sen. Lacson at si Cong. Romualdez. Sabihin ninyo sa DOH asikasuhin nila ang trabaho nila, huwag nilang pakialaman yung mga senador, congressman. Q: Pwedeng i-quote yan? SP Sotto: Oo, bakit hindi? Bakit pinakikialaman ninyo yung mga senador at mga congressman, kami pwedeng makialam sa kanila, hindi ba? DOH sila. Q: Hindi kaya namis-quote si Senator Ping, hindi kaya stem cell yun? SP Sotto: Pwede rin.