Press Release

November 24, 2020 De Lima laments gov'ts disregard for farmers, vows to continue fighting for their rights Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has vowed to continue advocating for the rights and interests of Filipino farmers to help extricate them from the vicious and degrading cycle of poverty brought about by the government's disregard for their welfare. In her message for the 35th anniversary of Katipunan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka sa Timog Katagalugan (KASAMA-TK), the regional chapter of the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas last Nov. 23, De Lima lamented how the present administration failed to provide proper support to farmers whose income and livelihood have been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the economic meldown, and the onslaught of recent typhoons. "Nakarating po sa akin ang malungkot na balita, na marami sa inyong mga pananim ay nasalanta at pinadapa ng sakuna. Ang masaklap pa, sa halip na mabilis na ayuda, inuuna pa ng rehimeng ito ang pamumulitika, paninira at pagbabanta sa gustong tumulong," she said. "Ano nga ba ang aasahan natin sa gobyernong sa halip na umagapay para makaahon sa hirap ang mga magsasaka ay lalo pang pinalulubog ang inyong kabuhayan, hinahayaan kayong malugi at mabiktima ng nagpapatuloy na karahasan at pamamaslang. "Ano nga ba ang maitutulong ng isang Pangulo na tulog sa kasagsagan ng delubyo; na bukod sa walang malasakit ay dagdag pa ang pasakit sa mga maralita?" she asked. The event celebrating KASAMA-TK's 35th anniversary was attended by over 150 farmer leaders from different parts of the Southern Tagalog region. It aimed not only to strengthen the bond of farmers and push for genuine land reform, but also to express indignation against the anti-peasant and anti-people policies of the current administration. "Ngayon at sa mga susunod pa ninyong anibersaryo, magkatuwang po tayong makikibaka sa pagtataguyod ng inyong karapatan at sa pagginhawa ng inyong pamilya," De Lima asserted. It may be recalled that De Lima, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, filed several Senate Resolutions (SR) that seek to improve the plight of farmers and stop the attacks against them. "Sa inihain po nating mga panukalang Resolusyon sa Senado, layunin nating suriin ang di-patas na implementasyon ng Rice Tariffication Law at mailatag ang mga dapat gawing hakbang para tugunan ang masasamang naidulot nito. "Maigting din po nating itinutulak ang imbestigasyon at pagpapanagot sa mga nasa likod ng mga karumal-dumal na pamamaslang sa ating mga lider magsasaka gaya ni Ka Randy Echanis," De Lima noted, referring to SR No. 547 and 548, respectively. The lady Senator from Bicol acknowledged that in order to improve the plight of farmers, the government should listen to their concerns and woes without painting them as enemies of the state. "Alam po natin na para malutas ang problema, kailangang tukuyin ang ugat nito. Sa halip na red-tagging, pakinggan ang saloobin at hinaing ng ating mga magsasaka," she said. "Sa gitna ng krisis at sakuna, lalong kailangang siguruhin ang makatwirang presyo ng palay at bigas upang pataasin ang inyong kita. Imbes na dagdag pasanin, dagdag na pondo para tustusan ang mga programang magpapayabong sa inyong kabuhayan," she added. Aside from SR No. 547 and 548, De Lima also filed SR No. 551 urging Congress to look into the status of the special audit by the Commission on Audit on the recovered P75 billion Coco Levy fund as inventoried by the Presidential Commission on Good Governance. Last year, she filed Senate Bill (SB) No. 853 seeking to grant free tertiary agricultural education, and other related courses, to all dependent children of registered indigent farmers in the country.