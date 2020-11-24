Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Tweets / quick reactions to Duterte's remarks that he cannot investigate lawmakers accused of corruption

Duterte says he has no jurisdiction over and cannot investigate legislators because they belong to a separate branch.

So all the while it appears I voluntarily walked to prison just for the heck of it. ###

Duterte says he cannot investigate Congressmen and Senators because they belong to a separate branch of government. So who investigated and filed the PDAF complaints against Enrile, Jinggoy, Revilla, and a dozen or so congressmen? Di ba NBI at DOJ?

Paki-review po ng Political Law nyo. ###