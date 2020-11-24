Press Release

November 24, 2020 RED CROSS BRINGS "AMAZING GRACE" TO CATANDUANES "The Philippine Red Cross has always been about alleviating human suffering, bringing them essentials and not only that - bringing them hope. As the MV Amazing Grace delivers to Catanduanes, it is a message that there is deliverance from despair through the mercy of God and through the thousands of people who are with the survivors of Typhoon Rolly. We are in this together," says PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon. The M/V Amazing Grace, the country's first and only humanitarian vessel, which the Philippine Red Cross commissioned as an ambulance and disaster response ship, is set to deliver much needed relief and assistance to Catanduanes, November 25, Wednesday. The 195-foot military prototype vessel has the capacity to carry 20 ambulances or six trucks loaded with cargo. The ship can weather extremely choppy seas and operate as a cargo-loaded barge that can bring itself to the shore. The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has deployed teams to the Bicol Region in response to Typhoon Rolly (internationally known as Goni), the most powerful storm of 2020, which slammed into Catanduanes on November 1 causing massive destruction. Amazing Grace is to deliver 1,000 kitchen sets, 1,000 jerry cans or water containers, 1,000 hygiene kits and 500 sets of non-food items. It will also bring to Catanduanes 2 additional vehicles for better delivery of service and assistance - a minivan and a Willy jeep. Alongside PRC's Typhoon Rolly operations in Bicol, the Philippine Red Cross has just recently launched another typhoon response as Ulysses caused enormous floods in many areas of the country, submerging most parts of Isabela and Cagayan. PRC is no stranger to typhoons and has acquired vehicles and equipment in order to respond quicker and deliver faster to any disaster, anywhere in the country. Based on its Typhoon Yolanda experience, the team experienced difficulty in delivering goods by land and by air, leading them to acquire a ship which could ferry goods, people, equipment and vehicles to the affected areas.