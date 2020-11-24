STATEMENT ON THE KILLING OF ATTY. JOEY LUIS WEE

We strongly condemn the ruthless killing of Atty. Joey Luis Wee, who was shot outside his Law office in Cebu City just this afternoon, and we commiserate with his family.

Atty. Wee was a brilliant lawyer and was one of the top guns of the Office of the Solicitor General. His passing is a loss to the judiciary.

A lot of our lawyers and judges have been killed. Who will fight the powerful if our lawyers, who are representing the victims, are being murdered? We must show our countrymen that there is justice in this country and we should not let them lose faith in the judicial system.

And so, I call on the authorities to take action now and look into these killings so that the culprits will be brought to justice.

Once again, these killings must stop!