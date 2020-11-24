Press Release

November 24, 2020 POE: WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS AT THE HEART OF POST-PANDEMIC RECOVERY Resilient, strategic thinkers and persevering, women entrepreneurs are paving the way in the country's economic recovery following a slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Grace Poe said. Despite the fracturing impact of the pandemic, Poe said there is clear optimism and rapid responsiveness among women entrepreneurs to turn the challenges into opportunities not only for the survival of the family, but for business growth. "2020 will be a year of great significance. It marks the year wherein we experienced one of the worse global pandemics that resulted in both health and economic upheavals," she said in a speech at the GO Negosyo Women Conference 2020 and 15th founding anniversary. "But 2020 also marks the year when Filipino women entrepreneurs displayed resilience, strategic thinking and the ability to adapt," Poe stressed. According to Poe, COVID-19 has had disproportionate impact on women who lost jobs and livelihood, especially those who work in the hardest-hit sectors. But quick to adapt, many women, for instance, went online to sell innovative products such as baked goods, plant accessories, and designer face masks. "I believe that entrepreneurs will be extremely vital in the post-COVID recovery of our communities. Their qualities and skills of turning challenges into opportunities, and of using limited resources creatively, will be the key to providing new jobs and generating income," Poe said. The senator lauded GO Negosyo for unceasingly supporting women find livelihood and discover their niche, especially amid difficult times. She said she will continue to push for legislation in the Senate that will impact on the welfare of women and tap their growth potential. Poe is one of the authors of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2, which provides for P39.47 billion for loans, especially to small enterprises. The law also directs all banks and financing companies to grant a moratorium on loan payments; a reprieve for utility bills; and a grace period for residential and commercial rents. Poe also introduced amendments to promote digital connectivity. "As we all know, better internet accessibility will improve e-commerce, e-government services, online health, and online education," she said. "We believe women are brave enough to seize the opportunity and hurdle the challenges in building back better after the pandemic," Poe emphasized.