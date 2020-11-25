Press Release

November 25, 2020 Transcript of Sen. Grace Poe's Opening Statement

Senate Committee on Public Works hearing I would like to thank the Chairperson for taking the time to hear the bills and resolutions on the agenda today. I also manifest my support to the committee for the bills' immediate approval. Rainwater is a resource that is abundant in the country. However, recent water service interruptions in Metro Manila and other cities during the dry season and the worsening flood incidents during the rainy season are proof that we are failing to manage a key resource. Taun-taon na lang po ganyan, pagdating nang tag-init wala tayong tubig. Pagdating naman nang tag-ulan, sobra-sobra ang ating tubig. So sana—matagal na itong mga pinaplano—ay matuloy na dito sa gagawin nating pagdinig. I first filed Senate Bill 579 in the 17th Congress to ensure the efficient management and utilization of rainwater runoff. As I've mentioned in the explanatory note, although the amount of rain we're experiencing has been primarily attributed to climate change, data shows that these woes are the result of poorly planned development with no provisions for regulation of runoff flows. According to PAG-ASA, at least three more typhoons are expected to enter our country this December. Passing this and other similar bills in the agenda is not only timely but also immediately needed and we are expected to experience water shortage starting next year if we fail to identify a new water source. Our flooding problem could be the direct solution to our water insecurity problem if we are able to meet the challenges, develop the right tools, and implement the necessary changes. Kung naalala ninyo last year kinulang tayo ng tubig. Nagkaroon ng malaking water shortage, marami ang nagreklamo. Ngayon, nagkaroon ng pandemya kaya noong summer, wala tayong water shortage kasi maraming mga negosyo ang hindi nagbukas. Pero kapag bumalik na tayo sa bagong normal at hindi pa rin tayo handa, mauulit na naman ang kakulangan ng tubig pagdating ng tag-init. We have to capture and store rainwater and utilize it for irrigation, groundwater recharge, firefighting and other water supply purposes. Through this, water is conserved and flooding is mitigated. Mr. Chairperson, as we know, we are still living through a pandemic. Nawalan na ng trabaho ang ating mga kababayan dahil sa lockdown, ngayon naman, nalubog pa ang mga bahay dahil sa pagbaha. Ang iba, nawalan pa ng mahal sa buhay. Sabi nga, let us stop romanticizing "Filipino resilience." Totoong matatag ang Pilipino, ngunit may mga sakuna na maaaring maiwasan. Through the measures in the agenda today, we can make sure that the water supply problem and future catastrophic flooding incidents will be mitigated, if not avoided altogether...