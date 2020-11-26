Press Release

November 26, 2020 De Lima calls Biden's triumph as beacon for democracy in PH Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has extended her respect and admiration for US President-elect Joe Biden whose election may have signaled a return to democratic normalcy and rule of law in the world's biggest liberal democracy. In a personal letter dated Nov. 18 that she sent to him, De Lima said she believes that the leadership of US President-elect Joe Biden can serve as a guide and inspiration for her fellow Filipinos in reclaiming the country's democracy - which is undermined by the rule of Mr. Duterte. "We are jubilant in your remarkable triumph in this election to save America's democracy, as it is also a beacon for our own democracy here in the Philippines. At last, a Democrat gentleman, a capable leader, and a man of faith will again be leading the free world from the White House," she wrote. "Your victory has already restored the faith and confidence of the American people and the community of nations in democracy, and we believe that your presidency will guide and inspire us on how to reclaim our own democracy from hereon to 2022, when we also elect a new leader for our nation," she added. Biden is the 46th President-elect of the USA after defeating incumbent President Donald Trump in the recent 2020 election. He also served as Barack Obama's vice president from 2008-2016. De Lima, a known human rights defender here and abroad, said she is elated at Biden's win because he is the opposite of Trump whose leadership is comparable to that of Duterte's, which is known for blatant lies, violent rhetoric, and mismanagement of government. "We closely follow your words and speeches and find them speaking to us also. As you know, President Duterte is cut out from the same cloth as President Trump in their politics of lies, hate and demonization, as well as in their cornucopia of insanities in between," she said. "President Trump's inexplicable inaction on COVID-19 cost the lives of about 250 thousand Americans; President Duterte's drug war has killed tens of thousands of mostly poor Filipino civilians, innocent human rights defenders, and journalists," she added. In concluding her letter, De Lima wrote: "We send you our abiding respect and admiration. You inspire us and we wish you all the best. God bless you, Mr. President!"