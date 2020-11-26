Press Release

November 26, 2020 Korea donates close to P10-M to Philippine Red Cross for recent typhoons' victims The Philippine Red Cross was the recipient Monday of an almost P10-million donation from Korea as humanitarian aid for families and communities affected by the typhoons that hit the country recently, such as Rolly and Ulysses. Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, personally received a check for $200,000 from outgoing South Korean envoy to the Philippines, Ambassador Han Dong Man, during a dinner Monday night. "We thank you for the humanitarian aid and we will make sure that this will go directly to the people. Kamsahamnida!" he said. Gordon also expressed his and the PRC's gratitude to the outgoing ambassador for the numerous donations made by the South Korean government during his stint in the country. "You have done so much to further strengthen the ties between our nations which will definitely be a legacy. On behalf of the staff and volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross, we wish you safety on your next journey and a life full of happiness ahead. You will always have a second home in the Philippines," he said. Korea, through its embassy here, has always made donations to the PRC whenever disaster strikes any part of the country to help fund the humanitarian operations that they conduct in the area concerned. Its donations for the past five years include a P5-million donation for Marawi in July 2017 for 20 portable toilets that served more than 4,500 individuals in four evacuation centers in Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur. In February 2018, they also donated P10-Million for the PRC's Mayon operation, for the distribution of hygiene and health kits for 4,000 persons in four evacuation centers, among other assistance. In September 2018, Korea also donated P16-million for PRC's Typhoon Ompong operations, which was used to provide affected households with a livelihood assistance amounting to P10,000 each. When a series of strong earthquakes jolted different parts of Mindanao last year, Korea also donated P5-million for PRC's Mindanao Earthquake Recovery Phase. In January this year, too, it also donated P10-Million to facilitate relief operations in communities affected by the Taal Volcano eruption, which displaced some 45,000 residents.