Poe on the Approval of the 2021 National Budget

The budget we have approved is responsive and compassionate enough to hurdle us through the path to recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It must go hand-in-hand with a correct fiscal policy, relevant spending and airtight accountability.

The budget should be felt by our people through a stream of social and economic aid that will create opportunities for livelihood and jobs, assist those ravaged by calamities, provide health and education services and expand the productive capacity of the nation.

We, in the Senate, will be unceasing in performing our oversight functions to see to it that every peso goes to where it is appropriated and acts of misspending will be dealt with.