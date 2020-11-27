Sen. Leila M. de Lima's tweets / quick reactions to Roque's and Duterte's tirades

Reaction to Roque's statement, "Pagbigyan n'yo na, walang makausap iyong ale."

"If there is any positive thing about being in prison, it is not hearing Roque's irritating voice regularly, whether on TV or karaoke. I feel sorry for all of you out there. Malaya nga kayo, si Roque naman ang halos araw-araw na parusa sa inyo." ###

On Duterte branding human rights advocates as "enemies"...

"What kind of a monster would demonize human rights? A monster desperately clinging to the last vestiges of his decaying regime." ###

On Duterte's sexist and misogynitic jokes...

"Already in his 70s pero walang pinagkatandaan. No, Mr. Roque. Stop using your boss' vile humor to justify sexual harassment. Stop using "authenticity" as an excuse for his behavior. There is nothing authentic about him." ###