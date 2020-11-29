Press Release

November 29, 2020 Bong Go urges public to continue complying with health protocols, avoid holding mass gatherings during holiday season as threat of COVID-19 remains Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go urged the public to avoid holding mass gatherings and parties this coming holiday season as the country continues to fight the threats of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview after personally leading the distribution of assistance to typhoon victims in Plaridel, Bulacan last Friday, Go said that while he understands the important role of family gatherings during Christmas, he emphasized that the safety and lives of loved ones should be the primordial concern as these gatherings could potentially spread COVID-19. "Ako, dine-discourage ko po ang any party, any celebration. Maaaring magkahawaan ng sakit," he said. Earlier, Go has urged the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to provide the public with proper guidance on health and safety protocols that will be imposed, particularly in holding any form of gatherings as Christmas season approaches. Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that Metro Manila is still under General Community Quarantine, which allows some activities, including mall sales, in a bid to revive the Philippine economy, as agreed upon by the IATF. As for Christmas parties and other gatherings, Duque noted that the IATF will have to revisit its guidelines to avoid a spike in the number of COVID-19 affected individuals. Go has emphasized that the government is slowly reopening the economy while still imposing necessary health and safety protocols to protect Filipinos amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. However, he reminded everyone that health and safety should be prioritized when government makes decisions. "Safety first. Para sa akin, unahin muna natin ang kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan. Mas importante sa akin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he mentioned, adding, "Ang pera po ay kikitain natin pero 'yung perang kikitain natin ay hindi mabibili ang buhay. A life lost is a life lost forever." Go also advised Filipinos to remain vigilant and continue complying with health protocols while a vaccine for the virus is still in development. "Kasama natin ang ating pamilya, pero wala munang parties dahil delikado pa po habang wala pa pong vaccine, no time to celebrate, 'wag muna tayong mag-celebrate, ang importante kasama natin pamilya sa isang bahay," said Go. Go also said that President Rodrigo Duterte and this government will prioritize the less fortunate in getting the vaccine once it becomes available along with the medical frontliners and other vulnerable sectors. "Kami ni Pangulong Duterte, uunahin namin ang lahat ng mahihirap, uunahin namin ang lahat ng frontliner, at vulnerable para makabalik sila sa kanilang normal na pamumuhay, lalo na po mahihirap na wala pong choice but to go out and work," he said. "Ang mga isang kahig, isang tuka, 'yun ang unahin natin at dapat libre para sa mahihirap at accessible ito sa lahat, dapat available po ito at (may) accessibility at affordability pero napag-uusapan namin ni Pangulong Duterte (na pagdating sa mga) mahihirap, dapat libre po ito," he added. The Department of Health said that the Philippines has already more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 8,000 deaths and more than 300,000 recoveries as of afternoon of November 26.