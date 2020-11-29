"AMAZING GRACE" REACHES TYPHOON-RAVAGED CATANDUANES

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to deliver assistance for the families in Catanduanes who were badly affected by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses. In the challenge of reaching and sending much needed relief assistance to the province that was successively hit by natural calamities, the country's only humanitarian vessel, the M/V PRC Amazing Grace set sail and has successfully reached the island with the much-needed relief and fleet support.

"M/V PRC Amazing Grace is instrumental in our efforts to help our kababayan here in Catanduanes. To have all these relief efforts be delivered quicker ensures that our kababayan can also recover the soonest," PRC Chairman & CEO, Sen. Richard Gordon said during the send-off ceremonies in Subic.

The vessel arrived bringing thousands of non-food items such as hygiene kits, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, 10-liter and 20-litter jerry cans and galvanized iron sheets to be used for roofing repair - part of PRC's recovery efforts for those whose homes suffered damages due to the typhoons.

The PRC Chairman put emphasis on PRC's efforts to quickly put roofs above the heads of affected families as he feels that, "Kung ikaw ay binagyo at nawalan ng bahay, sisiguruhin mong magkakaroon agad ng masisilungan ang pamilya mo. Kaya tutulungan namin silang makabangon at maiangat ang dignidad nila."

M/V PRC Amazing Grace also arrived bringing 3 additional vehicles - a Willy jeep, a Toyota Hilux and a minivan, to aid in the operations and relief distributions in Catanduanes and other affected areas in the Bicol Region.