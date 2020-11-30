Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Solidarity Message for the 4th Annual Freedom of Expression Conference

My warmest greetings and congratulations to the Human Rights Online Philippines and to all the rights groups, journalists and experts who are participating in this meaningful occasion to uphold free press and freedom of expression.

Let me express my heartfelt gratitude for your invitation to be a part of this event and for providing a platform to let my voice heard. Hindi nga po lingid sa inyong kaalaman ang sitwasyon ko ngayon. Halos apat na taon na akong nakakulong dahil lang sa mga gawa-gawang paratang. At hindi pa nakuntento, hanggang ngayon ay sinisiraan pa rin ako, pinatatahimik at pinipigilang magampanan ang aking mga tungkulin.

Indeed, this is a very opportune time to close our ranks not only to be vocal and active on social media in fighting disinformation and elevating the level of public discourse, but more importantly, to end the alarming phenomenon of lawfare against human rights defenders, media practitioners and press freedom activists.

Just think: Even in the midst of a pandemic, this vindictive and tyrannical regime resorts to threats, intimidations and violence against those who dare to speak the truth and stand up against its abuses, excesses and oppressive policies.

Talagang nakapangingilabot at kasuklam-suklam ang kabuktutan ng rehimeng ito. Kinikitil ang katotohanan gamit ang mga bayarang troll na nagpapakalat ng basurang impormasyon at mga akusasyon, pinapatay ang mga tagapagtanggol ng karapatang pantao at maralitang Pilipino, habang ipinakukulong, kinakasuhan at tinatakot ang mga mamamahayag at kritiko. Silang mga ganid at takot umalingasaw ang bahong nanuot na sa kanilang mga pagkatao para lang manatili sa puwesto at magpasasa sa kabang-bayan.

Umimik. Tumindig. Kumilos. Let us continue to speak for those who were silenced and hold accountable those who perpetuate injustice in our nation.

(Sgd.) LEILA M. DE LIMA

PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame