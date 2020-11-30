Press Release

November 30, 2020 PRC brings hope, uplifts dignity for disaster-affected families More than just distributing relief goods, at the soonest time possible, to thousands of families displaced by the recent typhoons that ravaged the country, such as Rolly and Ulysses, the Philippine Red Cross uplifts their dignity and brings hope of rebuilding their lives faster. Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, this was the message in deploying the M/V PRC Amazing Grace on its maiden humanitarian voyage last Wednesday, carrying much-needed relief goods and equipment that would help affected families in Catanduanes to rebuild their lives after being displaced by super typhoon Rolly. "M/V PRC Amazing Grace is instrumental in our efforts to help our kababayans here in Catanduanes, who were hardest hit by Rolly. To have all these relief efforts be delivered quicker ensures that our kababayans can also recover the soonest," he said. The Amazing Grace, which docked in Catanduanes on Sunday, carried galvanized iron (GI) sheets, to help displaced families repair their houses; thousands of non-food such as hygiene kits and sleeping kits composed of blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets; 10-liter and 20-liter jerry cans; and kitchen sets. Gordon said the ship was loaded with materials that would help the displaced families get a roof over their heads and get out of the relocation sites faster so they can get back on their feet and put their shattered lives back together with dignity. "More than the relief, we bring hope and dignity to the people so that they could get back on their feet. We are here to help them rebuild their lives. Kung ikaw ay binagyo at nawalan ng bahay, sisiguruhin mong magkakaroon agad ng masisilungan ang pamilya mo. Kaya tutulungan namin silang makabangon at maiangat ang dignidad nila," he stressed. The ship, the country's first and only humanitarian vessel, also brought three additional vehicles - a Willy jeep, a Toyota Hilux and a minivan, to aid in the operations and relief distributions in Catanduanes and other affected areas in the Bicol.