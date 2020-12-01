Respect for the dead and the grieving: Pangilinan

"Taos-pusong pakikiramay sa mga naiwan ni Jevilyn Cullamat. Tatay rin ako. Hindi ko mawari ang sakit at lalim ng sugat ng mga iniwan niyang mahal sa buhay.

Some humanity should prevail even in times of war. Gloating and mockery insult the memory of the dead and the pain of the grieving. Respeto para sa namatay at namatayan.

I pray that Jevilyn's family be accorded respect and compassion as they mourn the death of their young girl, a medic in the rebel unit."