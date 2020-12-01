POE: DON'T COMPROMISE KIDS' SAFETY AS QUARANTINE EASES

As government plans to relax quarantine restrictions on minors, we trust that the government and mall authorities will be rigorous in implementing measures to ensure that safety protocols are observed.

Children's lives have been turned upside down by this pandemic. Living up to the routine inside the home for months has been a real challenge for them.

But we are not over the hump yet in the battle against COVID-19 until we find the most effective vaccine.

The government remains in a hunt for adequate funds to give the free shots at least to the most vulnerable sectors and needy segment of the population, and make them available at reasonable rates to those who can afford.