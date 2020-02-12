Dispatch from Crame No. 985:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Duterte's red-tagging of Makabayan bloc in his latest address to the nation

12/2/20

It's supposed to be a President's weekly report on the COVID-19 situation but what we've been hearing since Day 1 are desperate attempts at damage control. In his latest address to the nation, he went on a red-tagging rampage against the Makabayan bloc, clearly a diversionary tactic.

Duterte's blabbering is an everyday reminder of this administration's failed pandemic response. The only thing he is capable of doing is to create distractions to mask his ineptitude. But even these have failed to persuade the people that he is a decisive and competent leader.

Ang dami niyang kuda eh itong mga binabalahura niya palagi, sila pa ang mas nararamdaman ng tao sa panahon ng matinding krisis. Tigilan na ni Duterte ang panlilihis sa mga usapin sa panggigipit sa Makabayan bloc, sa mga kritiko at tagapagtanggol ng katotohanan at karapatang pantao.