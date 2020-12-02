Press Release

December 2, 2020 Bong Go rejects calls to resume face-to-face classes until there is a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, especially for poor and vulnerable sectors Senator and chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Christopher "Bong" Go dismissed calls for the resumption of face-to-face learning. He reaffirmed his position in support of President Rodrigo Duterte's stand not to allow physical classes in schools until a safe vaccine for COVID-19 is ready for distribution, especially to the poor and vulnerable sectors. "No vaccine, no face-to-face classes muna, 'yan po ang aming firm stand ni Pangulong [Rodrigo] Duterte... Hindi pa po panahon. Habang wala pang vaccine, 'wag muna ang face-to-face classes," he stressed. "Pag-ingatan natin ang mga bata. Malilikot rin 'yung mga nasa murang edad pa kaya malaki ang risk kung papapasukin sila sa eskwelahan," he added. "Protektahan rin natin ang kapakanan ng mga guro. Kapag mayroon nang vaccine laban sa COVID-19, nagsabi ang Pangulo na uunahin rin sila kasama ang mga frontliners, pati mga mahihirap at nasa vulnerable na sektor," Go explained further. His statement came after criticisms were raised on the reluctance of the national government to allow physical classes to resume, while permitting cockpits and other recreational activities. "'Wag n'yo pong ikumpara ang klase sa sabong. May necessary health protocols in place rin po doon... malaki pa po ang kinabukasan ng mga batang ito so unahin natin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino, buhay ng bawat kabataan," Go said during an ambush interview in Cavite City on November 30 after personally leading the distribution of immediate assistance to flood-hit families. While acknowledging the challenges of holding online classes, Go countered that one could not reopen schools and other educational institutions without the risk of exposing students, the school staff, and wider communities to the existing threats of the pandemic. He explained that schools provide multiple opportunities for the spread of COVID-19, and prematurely reopening them could potentially undermine the gains made in the implementation of nearly year-long community quarantine measures. "What if nagkaroon ng isang kaso? Panibagong problema na naman. Sususpinde na naman ang klase ... panibagong contact tracing. Back to zero na naman tayo," Go warned. "Basta, pag wala pang vaccine, wala munang face-to-face classes. 'Yan po ang aking stand at mag-iingay ako pag ipatutupad nila 'yan, kung wala pang vaccine," he vowed. The President had previously expressed willingness to consider permitting physical classes in low-risk areas by January 2021. However, he added that such a decision would require for a vaccine to be available. The Senator has been firm in his stance that any recommendation from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Education to allow face-to-face classes on a limited basis should only be done when all risks of exposure to sickness are eliminated. "Aanhin po natin ang another year level, kung magkakasakit naman ang mga bata? Alam ninyo po, napakahirap po magkasakit ng COVID-19 sa panahong ito. Ni hindi ninyo po masasamahan o mabibisita ang pasyente sa ospital. Kaya huwag nating biglain. Unahin natin ang kalusugan ng bawat bata, kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino," he previously said. To help address the challenges caused by new teaching techniques through blended learning, Go had urged concerned agencies to work with DepEd and provide alternative, remote learning methods that can improve the delivery of education to students who have no internet connection. He also called on the Department of Information and Communications Technology and other concerned agencies to work together to fulfill the vision of providing better internet access that is affordable for all Filipinos. "Let me reiterate po: no vaccine, no face-to-face as much as possible. Importante makapag-aral ang mga bata sa paraan na hindi sila mapipilitang ma-expose sa sakit. Ayaw kong mapunta sa bata ang burden. Ayaw ko ma-pressure ang estudyante na pumasok sa eskuwela tapos may banta naman sa kanilang kalusugan," Go had explained previously.