Villar receives donation from Chinese youth organization

Senator Cynthia A. Villar has received from a Chinese youth organization donations for her relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donations by Philippine Fujian General Youth Association, Inc., headed by its President James Go, consisted of almost 4,000 bowls of instant noodles

Villar would in turn distribute the donations to local government units (LGUs), frontliners and the people in the communities in support of the government's fight against the novel coronavirus.

The senator, who has been leading the efforts of the Villar SIPAG to help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the pandemic, thanked the group for their support.

Villar and her family have been helping the national government enhance its capabilities and responsiveness to the ongoing health crisis.

Aside from food supply, they have been donating hospital equipment, portable handwashing stations, PPEs, face masks and field shields.

Just recently, they donated laboratory freezer, biological refrigerator, autoclave sterilizer and passbox.ventilator to Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (LPGH & STC) to further boosts its capabilities dealing with the current health crisis.

The hospital has opened its Covid-19 testing faciltiy.

Three buildings that the family built were also donated by the Villar family for the hospital extension facilities, temporary housing for healthcare workers and/or quarantine facility.

The said buildings are the Las Piñas Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, Vice Mayors' League of the Philippines (VMLP) and the Provincial Board Members' League (PBML) buildings - all located in Barangay Ilaya, Las Pinas City.