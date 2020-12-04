Dispatch from Crame No. 986:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Reaction on the Arrest of Amanda Echanis and her child

The situation of women human rights defenders under Duterte's rule seems to have taken a turn for the worse as they increasingly become open targets of violations by State forces.

With this government's already dismal record of suppressing human rights, one cannot but fear for the safety of Amanda Echanis and her newborn. Having witnessed the fate of Reina Nasino and Baby River, we are deeply concerned for the safety and welfare of Amanda and her baby, as well as the plight of other similarly situated mothers and their children.

Sa pagiging notorious na ng rehimeng ito sa tanim-ebidensya at harapang red-tagging, mahirap na basta-basta magtiwala na magiging maayos ang pagtrato kay Amanda at sa anak nya, at sa mga kagaya nila.

Taking note of, and denouncing, many abuses inflicted on our people by this regime, I join the call for the humanitarian release of Amanda Echanis and her newborn. I once again urge our Supreme Court to heed Justice Marvic Leonen's proposal to promulgate the Writ of Kalayaan to provide the much-needed relief for detainees like Reina and Amanda. I likewise appeal to my colleagues in Congress to immediately pass into law my bill which seeks to protect the rights and welfare of pregnant and nursing women detainees and their children.

I hope the time will very soon arrive when our justice and legal systems will no longer fail a detained mother and her child.

Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 986, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno986