GORDON: PRC TO DISTRIBUTE CASH GRANTS AND SHELTER KITS TO TYPHOON AFFECTED IN BICOL

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will be distributing multipurpose cash grants and shelter tool kits to the residents of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur badly affected by Typhoon Rolly on December 5. PRC Chairman & CEO Chairman Gordon leads the distribution of PHP 1.274 million worth of multipurpose cash grants which will benefit 364 families in Virac, Catanduanes.

"Our goal is to alleviate the suffering of the people whose lives were disrupted by the succession of typhoons which hit their area by providing them the opportunity to re-establish their lives prior to the calamities that befell them," PRC Chairman Gordon said.

Aside from the cash grants, PRC will be giving shelter tool kits and galvanized iron sheets to 58 families in Calabanga, Camarines Sur. Each family will be provided a shelter tool kit and ten sheets of galvanized iron sheets.

On November 29, the country's first and only humanitarian vessel, the M/V PRC Amazing Grace arrived in Catanduanes to bring galvanized iron sheets, non-food items such as hygiene kits, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, 10-liter and 20-liter jerry cans, and vehicles needed to reach far-flung households as part of Red Cross efforts to help the most vulnerable.