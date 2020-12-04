Statement of Minority Senators Leila De Lima, Franklin Drilon, Risa Hontiveros, and Francis Pangilinan:

Release Amanda Echanis and her 1-month-old baby boy from jail

"We call on the authorities to release Amanda Echanis and her baby for humanitarian reasons ASAP.

Jail is not a place for a mother and her one-month-old boy she is nursing. Considering the vulnerabilities of mother and son, releasing them is in their best interest as per the First 1,000 Days Law or Republic Act 11148.

But while in detention, state forces must ensure they are treated humanely and accorded all their rights. We have just witnessed the heartbreaking death of Baby River Nasino after being separated from her mother, who was still nursing her. We hope our authorities have learned a thing or two about compassion and humanity from that incident, so as not to have a repeat of an avoidable tragedy.

We also urge a speedy and truthful investigation and handling of the case of Amanda, accused of keeping firearms, just as she has just given birth.

We also recall that the probe on the brutal death of her father, Randall Echanis, has yet to find conclusion.

Due process, justice, and compassion must be accorded to all, no matter their beliefs."