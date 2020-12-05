Press Release

December 5, 2020 QATAR RED CRESCENT DONATES CLOSE TO P12-M WORTH OF RELIEF GOODS,

EQUIPMENT TO PHILIPPINE RED CROSS FOR RECENT TYPHOON OPERATIONS The Philippine Red Cross on Friday received close to P12-million worth of food and non-food relief items, equipment and rescue boats from the Qatar Red Crescent Society for its relief and rehabilitation operations for the recent typhoons that devastated the country, such as Rolly and Ulysses. Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, received the $238,672.27 (P11,465,696.51) worth of donations from Ambassador Dr. Ali Ibrahim Al Malki and Abdelmounaim Mhindate, Qatar Red Crescent Society headed of mission in a turn-over ceremony witnessed by other officials of the Qatar Embassy and the Qatar Red Crescent Society. "We thank our brothers and partners in the Qatar Red Crescent Society and Qatar Embassy for once again putting your trust and confidence in the Philippine Red Cross. Rest assured that we will see to it that your donation will immediately reach the affected families in Cagayan and Rizal. Your donation will support the most vulnerable of the families who were greatly affected," he said. The donation, made under the leadership of H.H. Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, was transported to the country on board an aircraft of the State of Qatar which landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Friday. The donation is consist of 40 tons of relief goods composed of food and non-food items such as camping equipment like tents, blankets and mosquito nets; water sanitation facilities, power generators; and rescue boats. The Qatar Red Crescent Society has always been a partner of the PRC in its many humanitarian efforts. Their previous donations included the following: in 2013 for Typhoon Yolanda, in 2014 for Typhoon Hagupit, in 2017 for Surigao earthquake and Typhoon Vinta and in 2018 for Typhoon Mangkhut, among others. One of Qatar RCS' notable efforts is the Yolanda donation of two water tankers and 650 disaster-resilient shelters to Yolanda-displaced families.