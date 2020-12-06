Press Release

December 6, 2020 Ensure access to safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19: Bong Go challenges Galvez, Duque to be the first to be injected to allay fears and build confidence of the public Amid few doubts on the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go challenged Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and vaccine czar Presidential Adviser Carlito Galvez to inject themselves first with the vaccine to allay the fears of some people and build their confidence on its safety and efficacy. "May mga nag-aalangan pa kaya dapat unahin natin ang safety ng vaccine na ito. That is why I'm challenging Secretary Galvez once safe na ipapakita niya, along with Secretary Duque, na sila muna ang magpapaturok ng vaccine once proven safe to encourage [the people]," Go said in an interview on Laging Handa on Saturday, December 5 in the newly opened Mindanao Media Hub in Davao City. "(This is) to encourage naman po at mawala ang takot ng mga tao, pero dapat unahin natin ang poor, vulnerable, and frontliners, of course. Sila ang nangunguna sa labang ito -- sundalo, guro, medical workers. Huwag rin natin pabayaan ang mga senior citizens natin na vulnerable and, especially, ang mga mahihirap na kailangan lumabas at magtrabaho -- dapat po libre ito sa mahihirap," mentioned Go. Go said that a national vaccine roadmap has already been prepared for a systematic distribution of the vaccine once it is deemed safe and effective. He encouraged concerned agencies to properly communicate and implement the vaccine program to assure the public that the government is doing its best to restore normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic. "Napaka-importante po sa vaccine na ito ang issue ng affordability at accessibility. Unang una, pagdating sa availability -- dapat po unahin ang mahihirap nating kababayan," he reiterated. In the same interview, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said that they are anticipating the need for a larger budget to procure sufficient vaccines for the country's population. "'Yan ang laging pinag-uusapan namin ni Senator Bong dahil siya ang chair ng Committee on Health. Kami naman, ina-anticipate namin na kailangan ng mas malaking pondo 'yan. Sa ngayon, meron tayong naka-standby na PhP10 billion sa Bayanihan 2 for the procurement of vaccine. Bagama't sa susunod na taon, under the National Expenditure Program, meron lang nakalagay doon na PhP2.5 billion na initial na budget for the procurement," Avisado shared. He assured, however, that there are several ways the government can secure enough funding for the much needed vaccines. Meanwhile, Go has praised members of the private sector who have expressed their intention to help the government in procuring the safest and effective vaccine against COVID-19 once it becomes available in the market. Go said that both the government and the private sector are working together to ensure access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. "Tulung-tulong ang ating private sector, mga negosyante, alam naman nila na 'di ito kakayanin ng gobyerno lang, salamat sa suporta sa Administrasyong Duterte. Kailangan nating magkaisa para malagpasan natin ito," Go said. "Sino ba naman ang magtutulungan kundi tayong mga kapwa Pilipino," he added.