Press Release

December 7, 2020 Bong Go reminds agencies to deliver on commitments in accordance with the law; urges swift release of hazard pay, special risk allowance for COVID-19 medical frontliners Amid reported delays on the release of the active hazard pay and special risk allowance benefits for COVID-19 medical frontliners, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Saturday, December 5, urged concerned government agencies to ensure and expedite the implementation of the provisions stated in the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act as well as other commitments that should be delivered to benefit the public. In an interview during the first television broadcast of the Mindanao Media Hub (MMH) in Davao City where he was invited as guest of honor, Go said that the release of the funds must be expedited with or without a Senate resolution calling for the investigation on the alleged delay. "Part po ito ng Bayanihan 2 Law. Naglaan po ng about thirteen billion pesos para sa hazard pay at special risk allowance at narinig ko po may resolution sa Senado na pa-imbestigahan at napakatagal ng releases," Go said. "Para sa akin, with or without reso, wala pong dahilan na matagalan ang release nito," he added. In his Administrative Order No. 35, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the government to provide active hazard pay to all human resources for health, such as medical, allied medical staff and other personnel in the public sector involved in the country's health care response to contain COVID-19 transmission. They can receive up to PhP3,000 per month depending on the number of days they have worked from September to December. He also signed AO 36 which authorizes the grant of monthly special risk allowance to private and public health workers directly in contact with COVID-19 patients. The allowance is worth PhP5,000 per month and is pro-rated from September to December. In the interview, Go also called on the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Health to hasten the release of the funds and the delivery of these commitments. "Ayon sa DBM, nagpirmahan na sila ng joint circular. Nananawagan ako sa DBM at DOH na 'wag nyo na tagalan ang pag-release," he said "Nagta-trabaho kami sa Senado para maipasa agad ang Bayanihan (to Recover as One Law) at wala pong rason na magkaroon ng delay sa release. Maliit na halaga 'yan para sa sakripisyo ng mga health workers," he added. Go, then, warned concerned government agencies to ensure that they are fulfilling their mandates or else face the consequences. "Buhay po nila ang nakataya. 'Wag n'yo na pong hintayin na magagalit na naman po si Pangulong Duterte na nangyari po noong nakaraan na nagkaroon ng delay sa release ng budget, may na-suspindido sa Ombudsman. Dapat three days, tapos na ito," urged Go. "Nandiyan na po ang pondo. Inaprubahan na ng Kongreso. Halos wala na nga kaming tulog para maipasa ito. So, nakikiusap po ako na bilisan na ang pagrelease ng pondo," he added. Go also recognized the service and sacrifice of medical workers and other frontliners. He emphasized that the government must provide what is due to them immediately. "Nararapat lamang na mabigyan sila ng dagdag na tulong pinansyal bilang pagkilala sa kanilang sakripisyo. Kailanman ay hindi sila pababayaan ng gobyerno," he said. "Ang ating mga medical frontliners ay ang mga sundalo sa gyerang ito. Sila ang tinuturing nating bayani sa laban kontra COVID-19," he added.