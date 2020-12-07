Press Release

December 7, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF SEN. GRACE POE's OPENING STATEMENT

Senate Committee on Public Services

Dec. 7, 2020 Today we will discuss the franchise applications of new telcos - Dito Telecommunity Corporation, formerly Mislatel and known to us as the third telco, and Instant Data Inc., a new applicant. In this hearing, we will ask Dito and Instant Data how they intend to help improve the telco services in the country and expand coverage to unserved and underserved areas.'Yung mga wala talagang koneksyon. We will also find out if Dito is compliant with the conditions set under its certificate of public convenience and necessity and if they are on track to meet their commitments. To enlighten us regarding the national security concerns hounding Dito, we also invited representatives from the Department of National Defense and the National Security Council. Due to the pandemic that led to our increased dependence on everything online - from the more essential activities like schooling, working, banking, and shopping to our social activities like talking to family and friends - we are now more painfully aware of the sad state of internet services in our country. Sa nagdaang siyam na buwan, higit nating dama ang problema sa internet sa ating bansa: Mabagal. The Philippines ranked 110 out of 174 countries in the speed test global index; Mahal. Telcos in the country are charging the fourth highest cost in ASEAN at about P315 per 500 megabytes of prepaid mobile connection which is almost at par with the internet cost in Singapore and Thailand kung saan 'di hamak na mas maayos at mabilis ang kanilang internet. Kulang. Batay sa 2019 DICT National ICT Household Survey, halos 64 percent ng ating mga komunidad ang walang telco tower sa kanilang lugar. 84 percent pa rin ng ating mga kabahayan ang walang internet access. 70 percent ng ating mga barangay ang walang fiber optic cables. At halos 88 percent ng ating mga barangay ang hindi pa rin naaabot ng free WiFi kahit na may Free Public WiFi law na tayo, ito'y batas na. The pandemic has indeed accelerated the demand for better and more inclusive internet service. Kung dati hindi ka lang makapag-social media tuwing walang internet, ngayon hindi ka na makakapasok sa klase o kaya makakapagtrabaho. At a time when everyone relies on the internet for survival in the view of the new normal, to keep the same status quo is criminal. So, aside from pushing for regulatory reforms such as the streamlining of permitting requirements for telcos and internet providers, and setting minimum standards for internet service, this committee pins its hope on the arrival of new players who we expect will encourage a healthy competition among telcos and speed up the process of providing a more affordable, more reliable and faster internet for the Filipinos.