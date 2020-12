Dispatch from Crame No. 990:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima On Duterte's Regime Killing Filipinos Just for Political Showcase

12/8/20

Walang habas na PAGPATAY. Ganyan ang nangyayari mula pa noong 2016. Hindi PATAYAN, dahil ang mga biktima ay hindi nanlaban, kundi karumal-dumal na pinaslang.

Let's make this distinction very clear for the sake of all EJK victims. Hindi sila nanlaban.

Patayan is like mafia rivals eliminating each other's members. Pagpatay is clear and plain murder.

That's why I am very indignant. That's why I detest the evil passions of Duterte and his murderous regime killing our kababayans just for political showcase. I repeat: just for political showcase. This is how sick this administration is.