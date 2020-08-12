Dispatch from Crame No. 991:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the use of yantok by the PNP to discipline quarantine violators

12/8/20

The government is still propagating the pasaway narrative to blame the failed crisis response on the people. Walang disiplina? Ilagay sa kulungan ng aso, ibilad sa araw, patayin kasi mukhang bubunot ng baril, at ngayon naman ay hatawin ng yantok para magtino.

Violent measures to implement health protocols have failed to curb the pandemic, and instead resulted in human rights violations, and even death. It also highlighted the extent of the oppression the government can inflict against the struggling poor.

Ten months into the lockdown and the government still refuses to acknowledge that the pandemic is not a peace and order issue. But this is what happens when your president's solution to a crisis is a shoot-to-kill order against perceived quarantine violators. Kawawa ang mamamayang naghihirap.

Sa hinaba-haba ng lockdown, malinaw naman kung sino ang walang disiplina at hindi marunong sumunod sa safety protocols. Bakit hindi sila disiplinahin at papanagutin?