Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the filing of impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen

The filing of the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen is unnecessary and counterproductive, to say the least.

This is a distraction that will only drag lawmakers and the public into a pointless political fiasco at a time when government's efforts should be focused on helping Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's battered economy.

Kailangan din siguro natin tanungin: Sino ba ang lubos na makikinabang sa paggulong ng impeachment complaint na ito? Surely, not the Filipino people.

With all due respect to our colleagues in the House of Representatives, I would like to put the spotlight back on the thousands of Filipinos who are bedridden or have lost their loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those who have lost their homes due to the recent typhoons, and those who have lost their livelihood amid the economic crisis.

Unahin natin ang tunay na pangangailangan ng taumbayan.