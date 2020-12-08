STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON EXPEDITING THE RELEASE OF PHILHEALTH IRR FOR THE EXTENDED COVERAGE OF DIALYSIS PATIENTS

Magpa-Pasko na, hinihintay pa rin ng ating mga dialysis patients ang guidelines para sa 144 free dialysis sessions ngayong taon at sana, sa mga susunod pang taon. Iminumungkahi ko ang PhilHealth na ilabas ito agad.

In this pandemic, and in the spirit of Christmas, we must show better compassion to these dialysis patients who shell out up to P 12,000 a week.

Umaasa ako na tatanggalin ng PhilHealth ang December 31 'expiration date' for the redemption of the sessions to once and for all truly respond to the needs of dialysis patients. Wag din sana nating papatakbuhin ang dialysis patients sa mga center within 3 weeks to beat the deadline para mahabol ang extended coverage na ito.

Additionally, I urge PhilHealth to start flagging non-compliant dialysis centers. They should release a warning that accreditation of these centers can and will be revoked if they do not abide by the extended coverage. Hopefully, this will lead to higher compliance and patients can begin to avail of the 144 sessions.

Ibigay sana ng PhilHealth ang aguinaldong ito ngayong Pasko, para mas matagal pa nila makakasama ang mga pamilya nila.